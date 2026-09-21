Leeds United full-back Jayden Bogle endured his most difficult game in some time on Sunday after being hooked against Crystal Palace, with four stats underlining his struggles, and with one pundit’s bizarre claims that he should ask for a big-money pay rise at Elland Road made to look instantly foolish.

The Whites have enjoyed a very satisfactory start to the season, having started the Premier League campaign unbeaten to sit fifth heading into the first international break.

While there is a small sense of frustration at Sunday’s failure to beat Crystal Palace – the clash at Elland Road finishing in a drab and largely forgettable 0-0 draw, while a win would have taken Leeds third – Daniel Farke and Co can feel proud of the start the club has made.

One man who has been brilliant all season but arguably had his worst game for some time on Sunday was Bogle.

The Whites’ star has transitioned into one of the Premier League’s most consistent right-sided full-backs in recent times, with calls growing for the player to make the England squad for the upcoming Nations League games.

Those claims even received an endorsement from his manager Daniel Farke, who reminded Thomas Tuchel that there were “three or four players in his squad who have an English passport”.

In light of that, former Leeds star Danny Mills claimed Bogle should be knocking on Farke’s door to ask for a pay rise, though that claim is somewhat bizarre given Bogle was only handed a new contract on August 20, when he penned a deal at Elland Road through to June 2030.

Speaking to The Sun, Mills said: “If I’d just heard that from my manager, I’d be straight into the club for a new contract.

“First and foremost – the manager thinks I should be in the England squad, then okay, pay me like an England player.

“I’m pretty sure Jayden Bogle will be delighted with that!”

Ultimately, though, Bogle was overlooked by Tuchel, and the player then followed up on that snub by producing arguably his worst display for the Whites in some time on Sunday…

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Bogle struggles against Crystal Palace illustrated by three stats

After gameweek four, Bogle was the Premier League’s highest-scoring player, having racked up an impressive 37 points, though he has since been usurped by Pascal Gross (47) and James Tarkowski (43).

Bogle now has 42 points, which highlights his impressive form, and while he picked up more points on Sunday following the clean sheet his side picked up against the Eagles, those present at Elland Road will have witnessed a largely forgettable performance from the 26-year-old.

Indeed, he endured a hard time against Palace’s left side, with Tyrick Mitchell giving him a hard game, while support from Yeremy Pinot and Jaydee Canvot locked the threat of Bogle down.

Bogle lasted 67 minutes at Elland Road before Daniel James replaced him and, having been booked after 38 minutes, his stats made for some pretty poor reading.

Indeed, per Sofascore, Bogle recorded a lowly 61% passing accuracy in the clash, lost possession an alarming 11 times and failed to win either of his two ground duels.

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Bogle also struggled badly to impose his attacking game, recording a total progression of just 5.2 meters – easily his lowest of the season.

By contrast, Gabriel Gudmundsson, on the opposite flank, recorded a total progression of 74.1 meters during his 89 minutes on the pitch.

Of course, that is just one game in what has been an excellent season for Bogle and Leeds so far, so Leeds will not be too alarmed by what they hope is a one-off ineffective game.

But Pierre Sage’s side, who set up in an identical 3-5-1-1 formation to Leeds, showed exactly how to cancel out Leeds’ attacking threat, giving Farke something to think about and having made things look easy so far across 2026 to date.