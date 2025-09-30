Leeds United have been told they have given themselves a genuine shot at Premier League survival this season after being heralded for four key strategies that were identified from their summer transfer targets – while Gary Neville has also shared why he is “desperate” for the Whites to avoid relegation back to the Championship.

After a swashbuckling season in the Championship, which reared 100 points and 95 goals, Leeds United embarked on a busy summer at Elland Road as the Whites brought in 10 new faces to prepare their squad for the rigours of Premier League football.

And while upgrades were landed in goal, left-back and central midfield, some fans were not happy, feeling Daniel Farke’s side were still left short in attack.

However, one clear characteristic emerged from the players Leeds brought in, with the club adding serious physicality and athleticism to their side – and essentially providing Farke with a team blessed with serious aerial presence.

Picking out those four key recruitment policies, pundit Troy Deeney is now convinced Leeds have enough about them to stay in the Premier League this season.

“I think it’s about having an identity very, very quickly. I was concerned for Leeds at the start, if I’m being 100 % honest, but I think they’ve had a clear recruitment strategy,” Deeney told talkSPORT, before adding naming the four characteristics they targeted: “Big, strong, powerful players, and they’re going to be physical, which I think you need.”

Deeney continued: “You have to be pragmatic as well as a group and say, you know, the top six, they’re luxury games. They’re not our games to win,

“If you can get four points off the teams around you, then that’s great. If you nick six, then you’re off to the races, but the big thing is ten wins.

“Ten wins is all you need in that column, and that’s where my frustration with Southampton was last year and the teams before. It was basically principles first, as opposed to staying up and then adding better players so you can play the football you want to. Be a bit more pragmatic.”

DON’T MISS Stach at No 1 – Ranking all 10 of Leeds United’s summer signings by impact expected

Physical Leeds have started well – and Gary Neville is a fan

Leeds have posted eight points from their opening six games, with two wins, two draws and two losses to show for their efforts so far. That pitches them in a relatively comfortable 12th in the embryonic Premier League table.

Frustratingly, while Leeds can feel happy with their start, there is very much a feeling already of what might have been with the club guilty of losing three points across their two recent matches owing to injury time concessions.

Firstly, at Fulham, they were moments from snatching a precious point, before Gabriel Gudmunsson’s bizarre own goal handed Marco Silva’s side all three points.

Then at the weekend, Leeds also allowed Bournemouth a 90+3 minute equaliser to snatch a point at Elland Road. But for those late dropped points, Leeds would currently be sixth in the table, level on points with Saturday’s opponents, Tottenham, in fourth.

Either way, Farke will need to find a way for his side to stay switched on for the entire game to ensure they further those chances of survival.

Even had they managed to hold on to those points, Leeds would still be trailing fellow Premier League new boys Sunderland on goal difference, with Regis Le Bris’ side making the best start of all the three promoted sides so far.

Burnley have four points on the board, though it’s worth highlighting their tricky start, which has seen them face the likes of Spurs, Liverpool and Manchester City already.

After liking what he has seen so far, Gary Neville has explained why he would love all three to stay up and shake up the Premier League establishment.

“We need to see teams from the Championship do well. Teams need to be given encouragement, without bankrupting themselves. What Leeds have done, Burnley and Sunderland, but look, it’ll still be difficult,” he said on the Gary Neville podcast.

Leeds latest: Explosive Brazilian tracked; Whites move to block Spurs raid

Meanwhile, sources can confirm that Leeds United are considering a move for an exciting Brazilian winger, though we can reveal that they face competition from a Premier League rival for his signature.

Another star linked with a move to Elland Road is Italy international, Lorenzo Pellegrini, though we can explain why reports in the Italian media should be treated with a pinch of salt, despite Roma’s very clear needs to offload the talented star.

And finally, Leeds are confident in their quest to block a gut-wrenching out-of-window Tottenham transfer with a special star now expected to sign new deal at Elland Road.

Land of the giants: Leeds United’s tallest recruits this summer