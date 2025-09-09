Leeds United have learned that Fulham are ready to negotiate the sale of Harry Wilson in January if one stipulation is met – and the update is sure to cause confusion and frustration at Elland Road after the Whites missed out on the deadline day signing of the Wales forward.

Daniel Farke’s side made 10 signings this summer, giving their goalkeeping, defensive and midfield positions a fresh look and stronger depth heading into the new season. But while Leeds United also made three signings in attack, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Noah Okafor joining Lukas Nmecha, there are serious concerns that the club do not offer enough of a threat going forwards.

That has certainly proved the case over their three Premier League outings so far, where just one goal – a penalty – has been scored.

Frustratingly for Leeds, they did try and add more craft and cunning to their forward line in the closing days of the window, but ultimately saw efforts to sign both Facundo Buonanotte and Wilson fall short – and the real reasons why a move for the 63-times capped Wales international failed came to light soon after deadline day.

However, it has now come to light that Fulham are open to the sale of Wilson after all – and his exit looks increasingly likely to be sanctioned in the January window in light of two developments at Craven Cottage.

Per the Mirror, the Cottagers have made it clear to suitors that Wilson can leave in the winter window if he does not sign a new deal. And with his current arrangement due to expire at the end of the season, the London side are keen to ensure they don’t miss out on collecting a fee for the 28-year-old.

Furthermore, with Marco Silva’s side bringing in two wingers themselves on deadline day in Kevin and Samuel Chukwueze, Wilson looks to have been squeezed out of the first-team picture at Craven Cottage, making their decision to pull the plug on his sale to Leeds on deadline day all the more baffling.

DON’T MISS ⚪🟡🔵 Ranking all 10 Leeds United summer signings: The big gamble to the significant upgrade

Harry Wilson to Leeds: foul play in action and what the experts are saying

Why Fulham did not sell Wilson to Leeds on deadline day continues to frustrate those in power at Elland Road.

In the days leading up to the transfer deadline, the Cottagers informed Leeds of the conditions needed to secure his signing after seeing a loan offer rejected.

Having then met those conditions and submitted a deal sheet to the Premier League, Fulham pulled the plug on the deal. A plane to take Wilson north to Leeds from Cardiff, where Wales were preparing for their latest World Cup qualifiers, also had to be cancelled.

At the Leeds end, there was enormous frustration at seeing Fulham cancel the deal at the 11th hour, amid suggestions foul play was at work and that the London side had led the Whites on a merry dance. Knowing they could weaken an opponent, who could very feasibly find themselves in the relegation mix this season, is one theory behind the ploy.

Either way, Leeds could well reactivate their interest in signing the winger in January and TEAMtalk understands that plans to strengthen the squad in the winter window very much remain a possibility and despite managing director Robbie Evans’ claims the club will not be active.

Discussing what went down on deadline day, the Yorkshire Evening Post’s Leeds United writer Graham Smyth commented: “Leeds felt there was one vacancy to fill, a right-wing 10 blend who could take set pieces, the tricky kind of incisive passer with a bit of magic, perhaps, something a bit different. That’s what they felt they wanted. And when Buonanotte didn’t happen, because it ran into the Chelsea difficulties, then they switched their attention to Harry Wilson.

“Now, over the weekend, they were led to believe that Harry Wilson had been told, you can get a move if certain conditions are met. Leeds feel like they more than met those conditions. And Fulham were obviously doing their own bit of business.

“I think they spent nearly €90m, didn’t they, on wingers, on deadline day, which is probably why they were considering letting Wilson out. But for some reason, where Leeds say they were given encouragement to sign a deal sheet and get an extra two hours to get it done, Fulham decided they were not going to sell Harry Wilson and Leeds were left after the deadline without filling that spot. And then the meltdown ensued.”

Leeds latest: Why Solomon did not return; new No.10 targeted

Meanwhile, details have emerged over why Leeds United missed out on bringing Solomon back to Elland Road this summer, with TEAMtalk analysing how and why Farke was squeezed out of the transfer picture for the Tottenham Hotspur star.

Elsewhere, it’s been revealed that Leeds blocked the chance to sell three of their big-name players this summer in a move that could have given them more cash to spend on new arrivals.

On the incoming front, Leeds are reportedly prepping a move to sign a talented Manchester City youngster in the January window, with the player potentially ending their long search to sign a new No.10.

Vote ~ Where will Leeds United finish this season?