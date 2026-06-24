Leeds United are expected to take a dim view of any Chelsea offer for Gabriel Gudmundsson amid strong claims Xabi Alonso has listed the Swede as his top target to replace Marc Cucurella – while a worrying update from Sweden suggests the Blues are ready to take an aggressive approach to his signing.

The London side are preparing for a major summer rebuild after an underwhelming season last time out saw them miss out on European competition, finishing 10th in the Premier League table.

And with Alonso now trusted with transforming their fortunes, there is expected to be wholesale changes made to the Chelsea squad this summer.

The first high-profile exit of his regime has already been signed off, with Spain left-back Cucurella agreeing a move back to his homeland and a big-money move to Real Madrid.

Now, according to reports in Sweden, Chelsea have identified Leeds star Gudmundsson as their number one target to come in at left-back – and are readying a big-money offer to the Whites to convince them to sell the 27-year-old.

Gudmundsson moved to Elland Road in a bargain £10m move from Lille last summer; the full-back going on to make 32 appearances in the Premier League and becoming one of the first names on Daniel Farke’s teamsheet.

His performances earned him the Supporters’ Trust Player of the Year award, while his form also earned him a place in Graham Potter’s Sweden squad for the World Cup finals. His energy up and down the left flank for Leeds was a big factor in their success when switching to a 5-4-1-1 formation, with Jayden Bogle proving equally as effective on the opposite flank.

Now worth around triple the price Leeds paid for him, the Whites, though, would have absolutely no desire to sell their left-back, and even a sizeable offer would be unlikely to change their mind.

Leeds chairman Paraag Marathe has indicated that some sacrifices will need to be made this summer to help with the club’s plans to further strengthen their squad. However, Gudmundsson is seen as one of their untouchables, and Farke would also make it clear that he would have no desire to weaken a position that his side are already light in, and currently seeking additional cover for anyway.

That said, an update in the Swedish media suggests Leeds could be about to be presented with a very sizeable problem…

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Gabriel Gudmundsson of ‘great interest’ to Chelsea

Indeed, per Swedish paper Expressen – often a trusted and reliable source for all things regarding football in the Scandinavian country – claims there is a genuine chance Gudmundsson could be on the move this summer.

They claim interest from the Blues is genuine and that the west London club are preparing a sizeable offer to tempt Leeds to part ways with the star, suggesting he is of ‘great interest’ to Alonso, who has been given a big say on transfer ins and outs at Stamford Bridge.

Whether Gudmundsson would be willing to make the move, though, is not explained, though it’s understood the player is settled at Leeds and grateful to them for helping take his career to the next level.

Chelsea, though, would not be afraid to spend big if they make a big push for the player.

Alonso is already closing in on a deal for one new full-back this summer, in Marco Palestra, having blown Inter Milan out of the water for the departing Atalanta full-back. As such, there will be some concerns at Leeds that they could launch a similarly aggressive approach for Gudmundsson.

However, the Leeds stance will likely be strictly not for sale, and it would take a very sizeable offer for the club to even consider offers for the 26-cap Swede.

Meanwhile, sources can reveal that Chelsea are also in a strong position to sign a top Serie A centre-back, with Real Madrid to decide his fate this week.