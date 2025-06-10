Leeds are finally ready to kickstart their summer transfer business, with the Whites having launched an enquiry to sign Aston Villa star Alex Moreno as part of what could be a lavish £45m triple coup for the Premier League new boys.

Back in the Premier League after a two-year absence, the task of staying among the top flight will be a formidable one if the last two seasons are anything to go by. And with the last six sides all promoted to the top flight suffering an instant return, Leeds United will have their work cut out simply avoiding the drop next season.

However, while chairman Paraag Marathe has promised to do all in his power to finance a tilt at survival, the Whites have been pretty slow out of the transfer blocks compared to some of the sides they will look to compete against next season.

That, though, all looks set to change with Leeds now making three concrete moves that will seriously enhance the quality of Farke’s squad.

First up, Leeds are understood to have made contact with Aston Villa over a deal for Spanish defender Moreno. The 32-year-old spent last season on loan at Nottingham Forest, where he made 19 appearances across all competitions.

And according to Ben Jacobs, Leeds, along with Burnley, have both enquired about a possible deal and have learned that he will be allowed to move on for a fee in the region of just £5m.

Confirming their interest, Jacobs posted on X: ‘Understand Leeds United have made an enquiry on Aston Villa defender Alex Moreno. Burnley also showing an interest. And multiple LaLiga clubs have made initial approaches. Moreno expected to cost around £5m.’

If that move is seen as shopping in the bargain basement, Leeds’ next two targets will certainly excite fans and interest in both Strasbourg midfielder Habib Diarra and Udinese defender Jaka Bijol.

Diarra captained Strasbourg into a top-seven finish last season, booking a place in the Europa Conference League in the process. Valued at £22m (€26m, $29.7m) he can play either as an attacking midfielder or in a deeper role.

However, with four goals and five assists this season from 33 appearances, the 21-year-old would likely be seen as the more advanced in a midfield trio involving Ethan Ampadu and Ao Tanaka.

Leeds face strong competition for Jaka Bijol

Sources have also confirmed Leeds’ interest in Diarra is genuine. Having made enquiries around those links to Leeds, our transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher has been told that the player ‘is keen on a Premier League move’, but it would ‘have to be to the right club’.

Bijol, meanwhile, has shown his outstanding defensive qualities in Serie A this season, having appeared 37 times for Zebrette.

Rated in the £18m to £19m (€21m to €22.4m / $24.3m to $25.7m) bracket, Leeds are already reported to have seen one approach knocked back by the Italian side.

However, Udinese are unlikely to stand in Bijol’s way of leaving this summer if their asking price is met.

And according to the Yorkshire Evening Post’s Joe Donnohue, the Whites are prepared to meet the asking price for the 26-year-old, who has won an impressive 62 caps for the Slovenian national side.

Posting an update on the possible double swoop, Donnohue stated on X: ‘Bijol asking price believed to be £18-19m, although sources in Italy expect Leeds to go to that figure. Currently though, Leeds & Udinese a way apart in their valuations.

‘Diarra a box-to-box, ball-progressor; skippered Rosenior’s Strasbourg last season.’

Despite Leeds’ interest, it’s known that the 6ft 3in colossus is also wanted by AC Milan and Juventus, meaning Leeds may have to act quickly to secure the central defender’s signature.

Elsewhere, Leeds have also been linked with six players in recent days, four of whom starred in the Championship this season, with one of them responding directly to talk that he could move to Elland Road.

On the goalkeeper front, and with Leeds actively chasing a new No.1, sources have confirmed that the Whites will not stand in the Illan Meslier’s way over a summer exit – meaning the Frenchman has likely played his final ever match for Leeds.

Meanwhile, Manchester City will not stand in Kalvin Phillips’ way of leaving the Etihad Stadium this summer after setting a lowball fee for his exit. And while his chances of a return to Leeds have been explained by sources, we can reveal the three major reasons why an emotional return to Elland Road does not look likely.

