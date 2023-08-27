Leeds United get green light to sign experienced midfielder after submitting official bid to Rangers

Leeds United have made an official bid to Rangers for midfielder Glen Kamara, who wants to make the move to the Championship, Fabrizio Romano has revealed.

TEAMtalk revealed earlier this month that Kamara was a target for Leeds, who have now formalised their pursuit by bidding to Rangers. Romano has not revealed the size of their offer, but there is an optimism that it will be enough.

Indeed, the transfer expert expects the deal to go through next week, especially since Kamara has ‘already accepted’ the move to Leeds. For now, the two clubs will be carrying out the last part of their negotiations.

By joining Leeds, Kamara would be coming back to English football after previously coming through the ranks at Arsenal and enduring loan spells with Southend United and Colchester United.

Kamara moved north of the border to Dundee in 2017 and after two years there signed for Rangers, whom he has played almost 200 games for – including 35 last season – and won the Scottish Premiership title with in 2021.

At the age of 27, he is in his prime years now. Therefore, he could become a valuable addition to a Leeds midfield that has lost Tyler Adams, Marc Roca and Adam Forshaw this summer.

Their starting midfield partnership for their most recent game – a win over Ipswich Town on Saturday – was Ethan Ampadu, signed this summer as someone who can play at centre-back too, and youngster Archie Gray.

Another youthful midfielder, Darko Gyabi, was among the players they brought off the bench. Some more seniority in the Leeds midfield would not go amiss.

Playing in the Championship would be a new experience for Kamara, who never got to make his Premier League debut for Arsenal despite making a solitary League Cup appearance. Southend were in League One when he was there and Colchester in League Two.

The Finland international has since added further strings to his bow by playing in the Champions League and Europa League with Rangers. Therefore, he could become a useful option for Daniel Farke’s side.

