Leeds United star Willy Gnonto has snapped back at claims the Whites suffered a frustrating transfer window, having named one player ready to take the Premier League by storm and having also shared why Jack Harrison is ready to make an impact back at Elland Road.

The Whites made 10 new signings over the summer, strengthening both their midfield and defence, while also bringing an upgrade into their goal in the form of Brazilian Lucas Perri. However, despite three signings coming in to bolster their attack – Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Lukas Nmecha both arrived as free agents, while they paid £18m for Noah Okafor – there is a feeling among fans that Leeds did not do enough to add enough of a goal threat to their side.

Just one goal – a penalty against Everton – in three Premier League games so far suggests supporters do have a point, and with the Premier League returning this weekend, Daniel Farke’s side will be keen to prove their worth in front of goal when they make the trip down to London to tackle Fulham.

Despite criticism of Leeds’ recruitment, Gnonto feels 49ers Enterprises have done a good job and has backed Harrison – back at Elland Road to also have an impact.

“I think it’s stronger. I think we got some good players, with a bit of time to work on our tactics and stuff and to get to know each other a bit more,” Gnonto told BBC Radio Leeds.

“I feel like we can just get better from now. I think every position is better, to be fair.

“You can just look at the back, look at the players we got. You have a player who came in and started already, so I can say that at the back we improved.

“Midfield, we improved. We have some top players there as well. You talk about Noah, but we have Dom, we have Lukas, we have so many players up front as well.”

On Harrison, he added: “You know, Jack [Harrison] coming back. Everyone is ready to go and ready to help the team.”

Gnonto backs Leeds star to have big impact

When Leeds were last promoted to the Premier League, they benefited enormously from the mercurial talents of Brazilian star Raphinha, signed in a ridiculous £17m deal from Rennes.

With his two-year stint at Leeds elevating him to international superstardom, where he has now a household name at Barcelona, Leeds will hope this summer’s big, signing, Okafor, can have something even vaguely similar to Rapha’s impact at Elland Road last season.

With the pressure also on Gnonto to deliver more in the way of goals and assists for Leeds this season – he has an assist so far for Jayden Bogle in the Carabao Cup – the Italy winger feels the club will soon start to see the benefit of Switzerland attacker Okafor, who arrived in a £18m (€21m, $24.5m) deal from AC Milan.

Gnonto said: “Good. Obviously, when you play in the Premier League, you are going to have competition. You have good players and you can’t do anything to stop this.

“I’m quite focused on myself. I’m sure of my abilities and I’m just happy for him. I know he’s a good player and he’s going to help us.”

The Whites will certainly need to rediscover their best form in front of goal if they are to pick up more points and some fluidity and craft in front of goal on the banks of the River Thames on Saturday will go a long way to silencing those critics.

A first Premier League goal of the season, too, for Gnonto, would also not go amiss either, as Farke’s side look to collect their first point(s) of the season away from Elland Road.

On his own form so far, Gnonto has been a little disappointed by what he has produced, admitting he has expected better from himself.

“I think it’s been okay, I expected better, obviously. We haven’t struggled but we haven’t created as many chances, but at the same time, I think it is a positive start from the team,” Gnonto said.

“We did quite well and we’ve got some points. Hopefully, it’s going to get better. Hopefully it’s going to get better for me too, I would say [my performances have been] mixed,” the Leeds attacker continued.

