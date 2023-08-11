Gnonto continues Farke snub as Leeds confirm stance on selling Everton target via club statement

Wilfried Gnonto has asked not to be selected again for Leeds United this weekend after also sitting out their Carabao Cup match in midweek – prompting the club to explain what is going on with the exit-linked attacker.

Gnonto has been exploring an exit from Leeds this summer, just a year after joining from FC Zurich. Several other players have left Leeds following their relegation and the Italy international is also interested in finding a new club in the top flight.

TEAMtalk reported earlier on Friday that Leeds would listen to an offer in the region of £25m for Gnonto if one was to arrive. The attacker has become a target for Everton after links with various other suitors.

His situation led to him asking not to play when Leeds beat Shrewsbury Town in the EFL Cup on Wednesday. And two days later, Leeds have confirmed Gnonto has told manager Daniel Farke for the second game in a row not to call him up.

A club statement confirmed: “Earlier this week, Willy Gnonto and his representatives were informed by the club that he would not be sold this summer.

“Following those conversations, Willy felt he was unable to play in Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup tie with Shrewsbury Town.

“Despite training for the last two days, Willy has informed Daniel Farke that he still does not feel able to play this weekend and has not travelled to Birmingham for the game tomorrow.

“This is now an internal disciplinary matter and the club will make no further comment, other than to reiterate that Willy is not for sale.”

Gnonto has played 29 times for Leeds, including in their Championship opener against Cardiff City last weekend.

His contract at Elland Road still has four years left to run on it, but plenty of other players have turned their backs on Leeds after their return to the Championship.

For example, the likes of Brenden Aaronson, Marc Roca and Rasmus Kristensen were all signed in the same summer as Gnonto last year, but have already found new clubs.

READ MORE: Leeds prepare ‘big-money’ Liverpool, Man City raids as Daniel Farke eyes cover for injured stalwart