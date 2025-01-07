Leeds are open to the possibility of signing an upgrade for Illan Meslier this month if the right opportunity becomes available and amid claims from Spain that a top Argentinian star is being eyed and with Daniel Farke’s plans for his troubled No.1 coming to light.

Meslier is back in the spotlight once again after a glaring error on Saturday gifted Hull a route back into Saturday’s contest at the KC Stadium as the Tigers clawed their way to a scarcely believable point in a 3-3 draw. At the time of Meslier’s blooper, with the French keeper palming the ball back into play instead of over his crossbar to gift Joao Pedro a simple tap-in, Leeds had been 3-1 to the good and had looked in a strong position to see out a third successive win on the road.

Ultimately, that meant Farke’s side had to settle for a point after that momentum-shifting moment with Abu Kamara completing the comeback with a minute left on the clock.

However, it’s not the first time this season that Meslier has been under the microscope with another clanger at Sunderland earlier in the season allowing the Black Cats a bizarre and dramatic late equaliser at the Stadium of Light.

And while the Leeds man boasts the second-best clean sheets record (14) in the second tier, behind only Burnley’s James Trafford (16), the fact that he has only a 66.1% save percentage record tells you all you need to know about his performances.

As a result, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Leeds are now open to the possibility of signing an upgrade. And if a suitable offer comes in for Meslier this month, Leeds would also look to move the goalkeeper on if the right opportunity became available.

As far as incomings go, Spanish outlet Fichajes claims Leeds are ready to make an approach to sign River Plate’s experienced Argentina stopper, Conan Ledesma.

The 31-year-old counts Rosario Central and Spanish giants Cadiz on his list of former clubs; now it’s claimed a move to Elland Road could be on the cards after he failed to dislodge Franco Armani from their starting XI.

Farke speaks out on Meslier with goalkeeper a wanted man

As far as Meslier is concerned, the former France U21 international is not altogether short of suitors, despite his ever-growing catalogue of errors and the feeling among Leeds supporters that he has not progressed since the raw teenager made his debut for the Whites back in January 2020.

To that end, Rennes are among those to be linked with the goalkeeper, while Premier League interest has emerged from Arsenal and Manchester United, though the English pair would only sign the 24-year-old as a backup.

The issue for Leeds, though, is in the quality of keepers they could attract in the second tier. Prior to Meslier’s latest blunder, sources had informed us that Farke had planned to see the season out with Meslier before making a firm move to sign any replacement.

Liverpool’s Caiomhin Kelleher was among those linked, though asking the classy Irishman to drop into the second tier is not possible as things stand. But by becoming a Premier League club at the end of the season, Leeds could quite rightly fancy their prospects of securing a deal. As it stands though, and even on loan, such a move is not considered viable.

Therefore, the potential links to Ledesma, albeit not from a solid source do make sense.

And with the Daily Mail backing up our understanding that Farke is now open to signing an upgrade, it remains possible that a change between the posts could be made by Leeds before the window is out and if the right man becomes available.

In the meantime, Farke is likely to hand rarely seen No.2 Karl Darlow a chance to stake his claim for a regular start in Saturday’s FA Cup third-round tie at home to League Two Harrogate.

The Leeds manager will not be forced into criticising his players, though, in public, though did hint at his frustrations with Meslier in the aftermath of Saturday’s 3-3 draw.

“I would be a poor leader if straight away I punished individual mistakes here in public or a press conference,” he said. “The players can’t hide behind the fact that they should have done better in this situation.

“Yes of course [it’s different making changes between the sticks] because it’s not like after one or two mistakes you change. If a winger is poor you substitute. There are a few positions when you don’t change that quickly like you would for a winger or full-back. A goalkeeper or perhaps a centre-back, these are different. [But] there is no rule that a player is not dropped. If my captain doesn’t deliver, or a centre-back, a goalkeeper, a striker, it’s not like if you score your own goal after own goal and I say no he’s an MVP he stays in the team.

“I don’t like to do finger-pointing or speak about individual performances. The players know themselves they should have done better and right now I don’t like to speak about team selection. We all take lots of praise, salary, whatever, you can’t just take the positives, you have to handle when there’s criticism, and you’re judged by performances. No one can take this away.”

Latest Leeds transfer news: Junior Firpo latest; Gladbach defender eyed

Meanwhile, sources have told us that Leeds are yet to offer Junior Firpo a new deal and, with the defender out of contract at the season’s end, a free transfer departure now looks increasingly likely.

Firpo has impressed since coming into the side under Farke and in the second tier, though doubts over his qualities to perform in the Premier League have left Leeds with a dilemma.

Now, according to our transfer correspondent Rudy Galetti, Firpo’s agent is actively pursuing a potential move back to Spain and with one of the Dominican Republic international’s former clubs.

Elsewhere, Leeds United are currently ahead of Wolves in the race to sign Borussia Monchengladbach defender Nico Elvedi, with Ben Jacobs informing us how much a deal will cost and when a move will likely go through all coming to light.

We also understand Leeds remain keen to sign a new No.10 in 2025 despite the improved recent form of USA international Brenden Aaronson.

However, potential interest in Emi Buendia has been quashed with Aston Villa looking for any temporary side to cover 100% of his wages and with his pay-packet of £75k a week simply more than the Whites could afford.

Meslier stats for Leeds this season