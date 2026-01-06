Leeds United have been rebuffed in their latest approach for Real Madrid striker Gonzalo Garcia, sources have told TEAMtalk.

With Leeds determined to avoid the dreaded drop back to the Championship, head coach Daniel Farke is looking for a new striker in the January transfer window. Garcia is a player that Leeds have been interested in for a while and have been planning to make a bid for.

On November 19, my colleague, Fraser Fletcher, reported that Leeds were planning to make a bid of £17million (€19.6m, $23m) for Garcia.

The 21-year-old Spanish striker was struggling to get into the Madrid starting line-up at the time because of the presence of Kylian Mbappe in Xabi Alonso’s team.

Fletcher reported at the time that Leeds wanted to sign Garcia in the summer of 2025, too, with manager Farke personally convincing 49ers Enterprises to reignite interest in the youngster for the January transfer window.

We can now reveal that Leeds, as well as Sunderland, made fresh enquiries about Garcia late in December, with the Black Cats, too, having shown an interest in him last summer.

In the summer of 2025, their hesitancy cost them a deal, and we can now confirm that both Leeds and Sunderland were told that Garcia is no longer available.

German club VfB Stuttgart also made an offer for Garcia in December to lure him away from the club, but Real Madrid said no.

Xabi Alonso decision on Gonzalo Garcia final

We understand that Madrid manager Xabi Alonso has confirmed to the club’s hierarchy that he does not want Garcia to leave the club.

Endrick has already joined Lyon on loan from Madrid for the rest of the season, so letting Garcia go would leave Alonso short of options in attack.

Leeds and Sunderland’s enquiries about Garcia were always likely to meet with rejection, and that has been the case.

We are told that Garcia has been assured that he will see regular action in the second half of the season.

With Mbappe injured, Garcia started for Madrid against Real Betis in LaLiga at the weekend.

The striker scored a stunning hat-trick, as Los Blancos won 5-1 at Estadio Bernabeu.

After the match, Alonso said about Garcia: “It was a dream game for him. Playing at the Bernabeu, first season with the first team, and to hit a hat-trick.

“He wanted to score here, and I’m happy for him, and with how he works every day, whether or not he gets the chance to play.

“He has an unbelievable attitude, and he’s a fantastic example of what it means to be a Real Madrid academy graduate.

“I congratulate him on his performance, on the hat-trick, and I encourage him to keep going.”

Alonso added: “Football demands teamwork with and without the ball. Forwards start the press, defend high, and manage how the team presses.

“Gonzalo understands that very well – he’s aggressive, accelerates quickly, presses at the right time, and, most importantly, he scores goals.

“If you add that defensive capacity to his scoring ability, it really improves the team’s defensive balance.”

