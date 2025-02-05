Leeds United are being linked with Eduard Spertsyan, who could fill their long Pablo Hernandez void

Leeds United have been told they will be landing a player of “real skill and mastery” if they push through the signing of Eduard Spertsyan, with a former Manchester United favourite backing Russia’s Player of the Year to shine if Daniel Farke decides to sign him and with the cost of a deal this summer coming to light.

The Whites can extend their lead at the top of the Championship to five points on Wednesday evening if they inflict a defeat upon Frank Lampard’s in-form Coventry side, who are on a four-game winning streak and are second in the division’s form league. But in Leeds United they come up against a side who are themselves unbeaten in 12 and looking in a strong position to go one step further than last season’s near-miss in the promotion race.

However, if Leeds are to return to the Premier League they will need to strengthen in a few key positions to give themselves a fighting chance of avoiding the fate of Burnley, Sheffield United and Luton last season – and potentially Southampton, Leicester and Ipswich this – in going straight back down the season after promotion.

Indeed, Farke is likely to prioritise the capture of a new No.10 this summer, with the club failing to strengthen there in either of the two transfer windows this season. The Whites have arguably not had a player of real quality and guile to play that role since Pablo Hernandez’s exit in 2021.

And while they missed out on a deal to reunite Farke with Emi Buendia, who instead joined Bayer Leverkusen, a move for Krasnodar talisman, Spertsyan, has now been mooted.

And Spertsyan, who was the Russian top flight’s player of the year in 2023, would be ideally suited to playing in the Premier League with a move to Leeds endorsed and given an unofficial green light by former Manchester United star Andrei Kanchelskis.

“I think that, with Spertsyan’s skills and mastery, he can play in England,” Kanchelskis told the Russian media. “If there is interest from Leeds, then why not?

“The team is looking to the future, aiming to enter the Premier League. A club with a name, with traditions…”

Leeds target Spertsyan tipped for the top as price tag revealed

Kanchelskis believes a move to Leeds would be ideal for the 32-times capped Armenia international, who has 25 goals and 21 assists over the last two seasons combined.

“Spertsyan needs to use this chance because we need to face the truth. Every year, he performs more and more quietly. [In England], he will progress,” he added.

“Here he had a bright first and second season, and then it became quieter,” Kanchelskis explained, with the removal of Russian teams from European competition by UEFA cited as the main reason for that downturn.

“Our championship without the Champions League is getting worse and worse.”

The playmaker has also attracted attention from the likes of PSG, Juventus and Borussia Dortmund in recent times, but the player’s target is believed to be the Premier League.

And according to reports in the Russia media, an offer of €22.5m (£18.7m) would be enough to persuade Krasnodar to cash in.

Former Arsenal and Barcelona star Alexander Hleb also thinks a move to Leeds would be perfect for Spertsyan, especially given Farke’s links to the playmaker’s Russian club.

“I think it’s a good option,” Hleb said earlier week. “Leeds are currently in first place in the Championship, they’re aiming to get into the Premier League and have every opportunity to do so.

“It’s clear that, if you compare them with Borussia or Juventus, then this is a worse option. But if there’s a specific offer, interest, everything suits him financially and in other respects, and the coach wants to see him in the starting line-up, then it’s a good option.

“Daniel Farke is the former head coach of Krasnodar? Then it’s perfect!,” the former La Liga winner adds. “For any footballer, the most important reason for a transfer is the coach’s faith.

“Game practice, trust, self-confidence, this is worth a lot. Of course, if I were Spertsyan, I would consider the option with Leeds. Especially if there are no offers from top clubs.”

Leeds transfer round-up: Firpo future hint; Jack Harrison doubts

Meanwhile, Leeds are also likely to be in the hunt for a new left-back this summer with the club still having made no attempt to tie Junior Firpo down to a new contract.

And while the left-back would be willing to re-sign if a deal were tabled, his camp are laying the groundwork for a return to one of his former clubs, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Elsewhere and despite reports to the contrary, United had no plans to recall Jack Harrison early from his loan spell at Everton during the recent transfer window, with the winger set to see out the season at Goodison Park.

However, his future will be under the spotlight this summer with Leeds highly unlikely to make room for him in their squad and with the Toffees also not expected to secure his signing on a permanent basis.

IN-PROFILE: Who is Eduard Spertsyan?

By Samuel Bannister

Born in Russia in June 2000, Spertsyan has worked his way up through the ranks at Krasnodar.

After earning his senior debut in 2020, he quickly made an impression.

By the 2022/23 season, he was the top assist provider in the Russian Premier League and the only player in the competition with double figures for goals and assists.

While he has spent his entire club career with Krasnodar in Russia, Spertsyan represents Armenia on the international stage, having scored on his debut in 2021.

An attacking midfielder, Spertsyan wears the number 10 shirt for Krasnodar and has been described as a “rising star” by Henrikh Mkhitaryan – whose footsteps he will now be hoping to follow in as a talented Armenian playmaker.