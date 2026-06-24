Harry Wilson AGREES to join Leeds on huge free transfer as year-long pursuit pays dividends

Leeds United have reached a full agreement to sign Harry Wilson, with the departing Fulham star agreeing to the move to Elland Road on what could prove the joint-biggest contract in the club’s history.

The Whites have been chasing the 29-year-old Wales winger for over a year and came close to landing Wilson last summer, only for Fulham to pull the plug on the transfer at the insistence of then-Cottagers boss Marco Silva.

But the Leeds interest has never faded and, after tentatively trying again in January, the Whites now have their man after David Ornstein confirmed an agreement had been reached over a deal.

Ornstein posted on X: ‘Leeds United reach agreement to sign Harry Wilson as free agent. 29yo winger targeted by many clubs amid expiring #FFC contract but #LUFC win race – Wales int’l to do medical in due course & join on long-term deal with higher salary.’

Our sources have also verified that Wilson has agreed to join Leeds, with the West Yorkshire side having ramped up conversations with his representatives over the last few days, as we revealed on Tuesday, and with their sizeable offer ultimately paying dividends.

Wilson has agreed the move over a host of rival offers, including Benfica, Aston Villa and Everton.

Per our sources, Leeds will hand Wilson a three-year deal, with the option of a fourth year, which will earn the player a significant increase on the £55,000-a-week package he was on at Craven Cottage.

Fulham had made a big offer to extend his stay, but we understand he confirmed his desire to leave the club once Silva’s exit was confirmed.

Leeds have offered Wilson a significant pay-rise and it’s understood his wages will likely match that of the club’s current top earner, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who takes home an estimated £90,000 a week.

Wilson has also agreed a significant signing-on fee at Elland Road.

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Year-long pursuit pays off for Wilson; Brandt, Charles wanted next

Wilson will now travel to West Yorkshire in the coming days for a medical and, if all goes to plan, he will be presented as a Leeds player and potentially before the weekend.

The capture also represents a sizeable coup for owners, 49ers Enterprises, who have seen off a host of high-profile rivals to land the 29-year-old.

Benfica, now managed by Silva, were among those who also made contact.

Wilson, who has won 69 international caps with Wales, scoring 17 goals in that time, will join Leeds after a career-best season at Craven Cottage which saw him score 10 goals and contribute seven assists from 36 appearances.

He could prove the first of two high-profile free agent signings made by Leeds this summer, too, with the club also holding talks over a move for Julian Brandt.

The German playmaker is also a free agent after his deal at Borussia Dortmund expired.

However, sources insist Leeds face a tall order convincing the versatile playmaker, who has 57 goals and provided 70 assists across more than 300 career appearances.

Indeed, the 48-times capped Germany international also has interest in his services from Roma and Atletico Madrid, with the latter seen as having the upper hand owing to the player’s girlfriend having a base out in Spain.

Nonetheless, after getting Wilson on board, Leeds will hope to work similar magic with Brandt.

The Whites are also locked in talks over a deal for midfielder Shea Charles, though an opening offer of £20m has been rejected by Southampton. Talks between the two clubs are continuing, however, as they look to find common ground.

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