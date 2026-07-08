Leeds United will shortly announce their first signing of the summer is officially over the line, with TEAMtalk exclusively revealing that Harry Wilson has been at Elland Road on Wednesday lunchtime to sign on the dotted line and complete the media work around his transfer.

It was announced two weeks ago that Leeds United had won the battle to sign Wilson, who entered free agency status after his deal with Fulham expired. Having just enjoyed the best season of his career by contributing towards 19 goals (11 scored, eight assists) in 41 appearances, demand for the 29-year-old was extremely high.

Indeed, while Leeds very much made clear their desire to sign a player who has been on their radar for well over a year, the West Yorkshire side faced strong competition for his services from the likes of Everton, Aston Villa and Benfica – the latter now managed by his manager at Fulham, Marco Silva.

The Cottagers, too, were also keen to tie Wilson down to a new deal and had made a big push to convince him to re-sign at Craven Cottage.

But a fresh challenge has proved too strong for the 69-cap Wales star to resist, with news breaking on June 24 that Wilson had accepted a move to Elland Road – the move seen as a major coup for Daniel Farke’s side given the strong competition for his signature.

Since then, however, there has been something of a wall of silence, with the time taken for Leeds to formally announce the deal causing frustration among fans and amid some wild speculation that suggested Aston Villa were looking to hijack the deal.

However, TEAMtalk always understood that Wilson’s agreement with Leeds was cast-iron – or as good as it can be until official documents are signed – with Whites confident and happy at securing his signature – the club’s first of what they hope will be a productive summer window.

Now, we can reveal that news of his official signing is imminent.

Wilson has been at Elland Road on Wednesday afternoon to complete the formalities of the deal, and to conduct media duties to officially announce his signing.

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Leeds tie Wilson down to a huge contract

Arriving with his family shortly after midday, Wilson was ushered into the East Stand entrance to complete the formalities of the transfer. Having already passed a medical, Wilson is expected to sign a long-term deal at Leeds, where he will become one of the club’s highest earners.

Per our sources, Leeds will hand Wilson a three-year deal, with the option of a fourth year, which will earn the player a significant increase on the £55,000-a-week package he was on at Craven Cottage.

That package is likely to match that of the club’s current top earner, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who takes home an estimated £90,000 a week.

Wilson has also agreed to a significant signing-on fee at Elland Road.

The capture of Wilson also ends a year-long pursuit by Leeds, who first tried to bring in Wilson last summer. Indeed, with an agreement reached with Fulham last summer, the player was scheduled to travel to Elland Road to sign on the dotted line, only for Fulham – at Silva’s insistence – to have a late change of mind.

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That decision proved inspired from the London club’s point of view, with Wilson going on to enjoy the best season of his career.

However, patience has paid off for Leeds and their year-long quest has finally borne fruit, with an official announcement now imminent.

Leeds’ Welsh contingent, captain Ethan Ampadu, defender Joe Rodon and winger Dan James are also thought to have played a role in convincing Wilson to join the Whites.

For Leeds, who hope to make five to six signings this summer to build on last season’s impressive 14th-placed finish, the focus will quickly now turn to who comes in next.

Leeds are keen to sign another midfielder, and while a third offer for Shea Charles has been rejected, they do have other targets in mind.

Indeed, we can confirm Leeds’ interest in Parma’s Belgian star Mandela Keita, though the Whites do face strong competition for his signature.

However, Leeds have suffered a blow in their quest to sign another Parma star, with their goalkeeper Zion Suzuki now having reached a decision over a move to Elland Road.

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