Leeds United have suffered a blow in their pursuit of Harry Wilson, with sources telling TEAMtalk the chances of the Fulham winger ending up at Elland Road in the January transfer window, as Daniel Farke is left to ponder bidding for Chelsea youngster Tyrique George instead.

With Leeds just two points above the Premier League relegation zone after 15 rounds of matches and having scored only 19 goals, the Whites are on the hunt for a creative player. We understand that Leeds want an attacker who can play on the right flank or as a number 10.

Our transfer correspondent, Graeme Bailey, reported on December 11 that Chelsea winger Tyrique George is a player that Leeds are interested in.

The winger is ready to leave Chelsea in the middle of the season due to a lack of regular playing time under manager Enzo Maresca.

The problem that Leeds face in regard to George is that the 19-year-old prefers to play as a left-winger, and Farke does not need any more options in that department. Moreover, there is interest in George from Everton and Southampton as well.

Harry Wilson would be the ideal candidate for Leeds, with sources telling our Leeds United transfer correspondent, James Marshment, on September 18, that Farke was ‘optimistic’ that a January deal would happen.

Wilson, who has scored four goals and given one assist in 16 appearances for Fulham so far this season, is out of contract next summer.

While Leeds would love to bring the 28-year-old former Liverpool winger to Elland Road in a cut-price deal in January, our transfer insider, Dean Jones, has said that it is unlikely to happen.

Jones told TEAMtalk: “I am not expecting Harry Wilson to end up at Leeds in January, that would be a surprise.

“Fulham need him at the moment. They are continuing to attempt to tie him down to a new contract.

“As I understand it, there are terms on the table that would symbolise a pay rise.

“Whether it’s the right amount that Wilson fills he deserves we will have to wait to see, but at least from his point of view, he can argue that he is one of the most decisive players and his availability has been good this term, which is a testament to his fitness and conditioning.

“He is entering a very key couple of years and feels happy at Fulham, and there has been hope that he will agree to stay.”

