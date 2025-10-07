Leeds United have been handed a huge lift in their continued interest in Harry Wilson – and a major update from Sky Sports has backed up what TEAMtalk sources are saying about the chances of a deal going through in the January window.

The Whites signed 10 new players over the summer as they looked to equip Daniel Farke with a squad capable of surviving in the Premier League. However, while Leeds United have made a solid start to life back among the elite, a failure to add either a No.10 or a right-sided attacker to the mix has left the Whites a little bit short of quality in the attacking third.

Granted, Brenden Aaronson – trusted with the role over recent weeks – has been improving and no one can fault his effort and application each match. If given marks by a school teacher, he’d always get the ‘works hard’ pat on the back.

However, the American lacks a real and consistent end product and is still without a goal or assist this season from eight games played so far, though he could lay a claim to one for Noah Okafor on Saturday after his drilled shot forced a save from Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper, Guglielmo Vicario, and ensured a close-range tap-in for the Switzerland forward.

As a result, it’s no surprise to see Farke remaining open to adding additional quality to his ranks when the transfer window opens back up for business on January 1.

While still some 86 days away and far from supporters’ minds, Leeds chiefs are very much turning attention to potential opportunities that could come their way.

And one name that continues to be a player of interest to Leeds is Wilson, who was on the cusp of signing for the Whites on deadline day, only for Fulham to pull the plug on the deal and decide to keep the Wales international at Craven Cottage.

However, sources have told TEAMtalk that a move to bring Wilson to Elland Road in January remains entirely possible, while a fresh update from Sky Sports has thundered the possible move firmly back into view…

Leeds move for Harry Wilson still on the agenda – sources

Assessing the chances of a move to bring the winger, who looks set to earn his 65th Wales cap this week in the international friendly against England, Sky Sports journalist Mark McAdam has labelled Wilson a player to watch from a Leeds point of view ahead of the January window.

“They are monitoring the market for wingers in January, but Daniel Farke and the Leeds board are conscious about PSR,” McAdam began on Sky Sports News on Tuesday lunchtime.

“They maxed it out in the summer, and that will impact what they do in January. Harry Wilson’s not been ruled out, as he couldn’t sign a new contract at Fulham.

“So that is one to keep an eye on in an area of concern for Daniel Farke.”

As McAdam hints at, Wilson’s deal at Fulham is due to expire at the end of the season and, a failure to extend his stay, will force his sale in January, with The Mirror revealing last month that is a likely scenario at Craven Cottage.

Sources have also told TEAMtalk that Leeds are very much still on the player’s trail and, despite an insistence from managing director Robbie Evans that they maxed out on PSR, funds were in place for Wilson’s signing in the summer – and will remain so in the January window.

Leeds could, of course, look to balance the books and generate some income of their own through potential sales, with third-choice goalkeeper Illan Meslier among those they are open to letting leave if an offer comes their way, sources have confirmed.

Ultimately, Wilson’s future at Fulham will very much come down to the player. Fulham boss Marco Silva has made it clear he wants the winger to stay beyond this season and has been using him frequently this term to underline his importance to the team.

However, having green-lit the move in the summer, we also understand that Wilson remains very much open to the move to Elland Road and is tempted by a fresh challenge in West Yorkshire and joining up with four international teammates in Karl Darlow, Joe Rodon, Ethan Ampadu and Dan James.

Should he fail to sign that new deal at Fulham, a January move to Leeds can indeed very much be rekindled and amid a belief that a fee of under £10m would be enough to seal the deal.

However, speaking just a couple of weeks ago, Silva appeared to share his optimism that Wilson was ready to commit to a new deal.

“He is not a player who is with me just one month, two months, or two years. This is his fifth year with us. He was my first signing when I joined the football club, and I know him very well,” the Portuguese coach told a press conference.

“For me, it was never a problem. I know, really, how much he wants to stay in the football club. Of course, conversations, they are there, the conversations between us and his representatives.

“Let’s see what is going to happen. But I know, really, the aim of him is to stay in the football club and if we can get an agreement, his future is going to be with us, [I’m] 100 per cent sure.”

