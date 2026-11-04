Harvey Elliott stance on joining Leeds United revealed with Liverpool deal set to be ‘terminated’

Leeds United are reportedly to have another opportunity to sign Liverpool outcast Harvey Elliott in the upcoming winter transfer window.

Elliott has been sporadically linked with a potential move to Leeds United over the past few months, but he joined La Liga side Valencia on a season-long loan in the summer.

Last season, Aston Villa chose not to play the Liverpool midfielder to avoid triggering a £35m permanent transfer, so Elliott was back in limbo in the summer after he previously fell out of favour at Anfield under former boss Arne Slot.

Elliott featured for Liverpool during pre-season before new boss Andoni Iraola opted to let him join Valencia on loan.

And Elliott is not proving to be a big miss for Liverpool because he is yet to make a single start for Valencia and has got sent off for two bookings in one of his six substitute appearances.

Now, Football Insider are reporting that Valencia are ‘preparing to terminate’ Elliott’s loan ahead of the winter transfer window, and he could soon end up at Leeds United…

Harvey Elliott’s stance on joining Leeds United revealed as two priorities for January revealed

Elliott is said to be ‘set for a huge change’ in January, while Leeds United have been ‘given encouragement’ over a potential winter transfer.

Daniel Farke’s side are said to be ‘long-term admirers’ of Elliott, who ‘has no future at Liverpool and would prefer a permanent move elsewhere in England rather than another loan move’.

Elliott would be a great addition for Leeds, who could be active in the transfer market in January because they have stuttered after a great start to the 2026/27 campaign.

Leeds United are currently winless in five Premier League games, and they host in-form Tottenham Hotspur in their final match before the international break at the weekend.

We understand that Farke’s team are focusing on improving two areas in the winter window, with another playmaker and a forward on their recruitment agenda.

For the No.10 role, Leeds United are linked with several potential options other than Elliott, and we have reported that they are exploring a move for Galatasaray star Gabriel Sara, who previously had a spell in England with Norwich City.

Sara is a long-term Leeds United target and he is back on their radar ahead of January, but Aston Villa, Newcastle United, Everton and Crystal Palace have also been credited with an interest in the midfielder in recent months.