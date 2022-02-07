Leeds are bracing themselves for strong interest in a key trio including Raphinha next summer, and one report suggests the Leicester model could be followed.

The Whites have struggled to match the heights they hit in their first season back in the top flight. The going has been altogether tougher this season, though several of their stars have continued to shine.

Raphinha in particular has taken his game up another notch. The 25-year-old is now a regular in the Brazil national side and much of what Leeds do well in the final third comes through him.

Leeds are reportedly close to agreeing a contract extension with Raphinha. That may help to deter the budding interest in the flyer, though one pundit thinks it’s a futile gesture.

Liverpool had been linked with the Leeds ace prior to their Luis Diaz capture. West Ham saw a late January bid rejected, while PSG are known admirers.

Now, the Athletic report Leeds are gearing up for a battle to retain their star man in the summer.

However, they also suspect strong interest will emerge for Kalvin Phillips and Illan Meslier too.

Via MotLeedsNews, Leeds are reportedly ‘braced for summer interest’ in the trio. The thought of losing even one of the trio is deemed ‘crushing’ by Elland Road chiefs.

That would suggest Leeds will do all in their power to resist summer approaches. However, the article state selling one of their key stars would present a tempting opportunity.

£75m for Raphinha would ‘turn heads’

It’s noted a huge offer in the region of £75m for Raphinha would ‘turn heads’ in Leeds. That level of fee would allow for multiple players to be signed and help to strengthen a squad that still contains a significant number of players from their days in the Championship.

Leicester’s transfer model is noted, with high-profile sales the likes of Harry Maguire and Ben Chilwell in recent seasons allowing for mass re-investment. Few would argue that Leicester’s squad isn’t healthier now than prior to those sales.

Bielsa sheds light on failed Summerville exit

Meanwhile, Marcelo Bielsa insisted he would not stand in the way of any player who asks him to leave. However, he revealed there were other factors that prevented Crysencio Summerville from departing Elland Road last month.

Both Liverpool’s Takumi Minamino and Kenedy of Chelsea were subject of failed Leeds United bids. Leeds had moved for both players in light of strong speculation suggesting Netherlands U21 winger Summerville wanted out.

Indeed, with SV Hamburg holding talks over a deal, Summerville went as far as asking Bielsa to leave.

Now Bielsa has come clean on those talks and revealed why the transfer failed to go through.

“He spoke with me and he told me he wanted to leave. I told him that would not be a problem,” Bielsa revealed, via Leeds Live.

“The reason why I said this to him is if a player who has pretty frequent participation with the first team, not necessarily coming on, but contemplated frequently, asked me to leave, for me that reason is sufficient.

“For any player that tells me they want to leave, I would answer: no problem, I’m not opposed to you leaving. But what is the reason he wants to leave? I don’t analyse if it corresponds or not, simply not wanting to be here is sufficient. That’s a sporting position.”

