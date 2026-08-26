Leeds United are being backed to enjoy their strongest season in the Premier League in years after Tuesday’s Carabao Cup win at Nottingham Forest secured back-to-back wins and clean sheets to start the campaign, while Daniel Farke has hinted at more signings before the window shuts.

The Whites finished 14th last season, and Farke called on the club’s board, run by 49ers Enterprises, to back him with serious cash this summer to help establish the club in the top half of the Premier League.

While Leeds have made four signings so far, they have spent wisely, with the club-record swoop for goalkeeper James Trafford, the acquisition of defender Tarik Muharemovic and the free-transfer arrival of Harry Wilson all seen as smart pieces of business.

That early promise has spilt out on the field, with Leeds, perhaps fortunately, getting their season off to a winning 1-0 start at the City Ground on Saturday, before they followed that up with a dominant 2-0 win at the same ground on Tuesday.

With their fourth new signing, Nico Elvedi, also handed his debut, Leeds – who made six changes to their starting line-up – secured the win thanks to second-half goals from Daniel James and James Justin.

However, it was the manner of that performance that had pundits buzzing.

Host Pien Meulensteen suggested their display was the kind of performance that can have Leeds “reaching for the stars” this season, even suggesting they will be a force to be reckoned with.

In reply, pundit Izzy Christiansen said on Sky Sports: “I think there’s a little bit of a healthy arrogance about Leeds starting to come through.

“I know it’s very early in the season, so let’s not get carried away. But I think that he [Farke] knows that he’s building something special.

“He’s got the fans at the tip of his fingers, and he knows what he’s doing. He’s got the club stable. He’s got them moving forward, and he’s proven he’s a top manager.”

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In reply, Jobi McAnuff said: “Absolutely, it was a big job when he came in.

“Obviously, he didn’t quite get it right in the first season (in the Premier League). They backed him after a lot of rumours about whether they would stick with him, but he delivered, and he’s just gone from strength to strength.

“And again, I think he was a manager who’s almost unfairly criticised about his previous stints in the Premier League based on the squads he actually worked with.

“But he’s been able to build here and is putting together a really good team.”

Speaking after the game to the media, Farke was also buzzing with his side’s display.

“It feels good. This is what we came for. This was our goal,” he said, before adding: “And with the level of performance. Twice in four days – performance today was outstanding. Was a fully deserved win.

“We dominated each aspect. We needed a good save or tackle, but my only half-time concern was that we didn’t reward ourselves.”

On potential new additions, Farke added: “We are carefully optimistic. We are pleased with our group so far. We will try our best to improve the squad.

“Always a bit tricky because we work with limited resources. But fingers crossed we can get signings in.”

One player the Whites are still in the mix to sign is Mykhailo Mudryk from Chelsea, although their first offers have been turned down by Chelsea.

Nonetheless, Leeds remain keen and could still land the Ukrainian winger if two conditions are met.

As previously revealed, Leeds also expect to bring in a Bundesliga goalkeeper to offer cover and competition for Trafford.