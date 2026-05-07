Leeds United are keen to add Hidemasa Morita to their ranks this summer

Leeds United are in advanced discussions over a move for Hidemasa Morita, with TEAMtalk understanding the Whites are currently viewed as favourites to land the experienced defensive midfielder, despite strong competition from elsewhere in the Premier League and with 49ers Enterprises anxious that news of their interest has been leaked.

The Whites can confirm Premier League safety this weekend if West Ham lose at Arsenal or, in the event of a draw, Leeds United match the result when they take on Tottenham Hotspur on Monday evening.

And securing their status with a couple of weeks to spare – to be fair, having reached 43 points, Leeds have looked safe for a while now – has allowed the club time to crack on with their summer transfer plans.

As a result, strong reports in the Portuguese media this week claim Leeds have held talks over a move to sign Morita, as they look to provide Daniel Farke with another quality option to bolster their midfield.

Having been made aware of the reports, TEAMtalk has done some digging into the links and sources have confirmed that talks have indeed taken place in recent weeks through intermediaries, with Leeds identifying the Sporting CP star as one of the standout free-agent opportunities on the market this summer.

The West Yorkshire club are actively looking to strengthen their squad ahead of next season and see Morita’s experience, versatility and tactical intelligence as qualities that could immediately improve their midfield options.

TEAMtalk understands Leeds would ideally have preferred to keep their interest under wraps for longer, but news of their pursuit has now emerged amid growing competition for the Japan international…

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Leeds United confident of Morita deal but face competition

Morita is approaching the end of his contract with Sporting and is expected to take advantage of his free-agent status despite the Portuguese champions’ efforts to retain him.

The 30-year-old has become a hugely influential figure in Lisbon since arriving from Santa Clara in 2022, making more than 160 appearances across all competitions and helping his side win successive Primeira Liga titles in 2024 and 2025.

Having also won 40 caps for his country, Morita is a player with vast potential and is blessed with a real work ethic, which would certainly suit Farke’s side.

His consistency and experience, though, have naturally attracted attention from elsewhere and Leeds, while at the time of writing, are confident of securing his signature, are not home and hosed yet.

And after doing some digging into his situation, TEAMtalk has been informed that both Aston Villa and Brighton & Hove Albion have monitored Morita closely, while FC Porto have also expressed interest in a move.

In addition, clubs in France, Germany and Italy are understood to have made enquiries as Morita weighs up the next stage of his career.

Despite that interest, Leeds are believed to be in a strong position, having proposed through those initial talks a contract through to 2028, with the option of an additional year.

Sources have also confirmed to our transfer correspondent, Graeme Bailey, what reports in Portugal are saying – that Morita is intrigued by the prospect of bringing his game to the Premier League this summer, seeing the move as an exciting opportunity he wants to explore.

Leeds’ recruitment team view Morita as a low-risk, high-value addition capable of bringing leadership and top-level European experience to Elland Road at a crucial time.

With discussions ongoing and competition increasing, Leeds will now hope they can push through an agreement before rival clubs intensify their own efforts for one of the most attractive free-agent midfielders available this summer.

The Whites have also been linked with a move for Wolves’ midfielder Andre and, while sources confirm the player was discussed by club officials following their recent 3-0 victory over Rob Edwards’ side at Elland Road, the club feels his £35m asking price – while fair for the player’s status – is better spent elsewhere, hence the interest in Morita.

One player from Wolves that Leeds are keen on, though, is defender Ladislav Krejci, and there is optimism that a deal is there to be done amid our understanding that the talented Czech is keen on a move to Elland Road this summer.

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