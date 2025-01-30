Leeds believe they can beat Sunderland in the race to sign Cameron Archer having made an approach to prise him away from Southampton – and while two sources have shed light on the striker’s prospective move to Elland Road before Monday’s transfer deadline.

The Whites have failed to add to their squad this month, with Daniel Farke always making it clear that while they would keep their eyes open to any opportunities, it would take a special player to force them into the market. Top of the table and unbeaten in the last 11 matches, Leeds are very much on course for promotion back to the Premier League if they maintain their standards over the remaining 17 league games.

However, after allowing Joe Gelhardt to leave Elland Road to join Hull City on loan, the Whites are a little short of cover in attack, with Patrick Bamford still nursing a hamstring injury. And with Mateo Joseph without a goal since October and having embarked on a 19-game drought, coupled with the fact that Joel Piroe has the tendency to blow hot and cold, it makes total sense that Leeds would look to boost their attacking options.

As a result, talkSPORT journalist Alex Crooks revealed on Thursday morning that Leeds had launched a move for Archer, who has found game-time limited at Southampton since moving there from Aston Villa for £15m over the summer. It has since emerged that Sunderland have also expressed an interest in bringing the former England Under-21 striker to Wearside.

And while Leeds’ initial proposal has been rejected, the Whites are expected to come back in with an improved offer, which another journalist, Graeme Bailey, claims they are ‘confident’ of having accepted.

“Leeds are pushing for Cameron Archer – he is a young player with so much potential, they saw that at rivals Middlesbrough not long ago. Leeds will have to give an obligation based on promotion,” he said.

Explaining their confidence, Bailey added on LeedsUnitedNews: “They are getting a player they can invest in the long-term with, this is not a stop-gap option although he will immediately enhance their charge to the Premier League.”

READ MORE ➡️ Leeds Utd favourite eyeing return to former club, with 2025 exit increasingly likely

Cameron Archer open to Leeds United transfer

Archer has already suffered relegation from the Premier League last season with Sheffield United, who he had joined from Aston Villa before they triggered a clause to buy him back and then re-sold him just a few weeks later during a mad period over the summer.

With Saints rooted to the foot of the Premier League this time around, Archer is in grave danger of successive Premier League relegations, though a move to Elland Road would see him jump on a possible promotion bandwagon instead.

While he has been limited to just 1299 minutes across all competitions this season, Archer has managed five goals in that time – not a bad record in a struggling side, though three of those have come in the Carabao Cup.

All the same, a move to Leeds would potentially give the Whites a player they can invest in in the long run, as well as one who could help aid their push for promotion in the meantime. At 23, his peak years look to be ahead of him.

Per BBC Radio Leeds’ Adam Pope, Leeds have also already had positive talks with the player and it’s understood he is open to a move to Elland Road. Pope adds that ‘early talks have taken place’ but stressed that no agreement has been reached yet.

Per the YEP’s Graham Smyth, however, Saints are currently unwilling to sanction an exit for the player before Monday’s deadline.

Third-time lucky for Leeds with Archer?

Leeds have been keen on Archer before, initially identifying him as a target back in summer 2023 prior to his move to Bramall Lane.

If they do land him, it’ll be a case of second-time lucky for a player who has an impressive record of 18 goals in 40 matches in the second tier.

Leeds have also missed out on other targets Louie Barry and Emi Buendia this month after they joined Hull City and Bayer Leverkusen respectively.

The Whites did enquire about Argentina international Buendia, but talks never got off the ground too seriously and as soon as Leverkusen made their move, Leeds knew it was game over. The Bundesliga champions, who can also offer Champions League football, swooped to sign Buendia on loan with a view to a permanent €20m (£17m) deal on Wednesday.

Elsewhere, Leeds’ most recent recruit, Josuha Guilavogui finds himself wanted in France with Red Bull’s latest club, Paris FC, keen to bring the player back to his homeland this year.

Farke’s stance on the veteran’s departure to the capital club has also come to light.

Cameron Archer’s career in numbers