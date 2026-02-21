Daniel Farke must wait to see if Leeds United decide to extend his contract at Elland Road despite the club’s impressive form over the last three months and with a top journalist revealing all on both the club’s plans for the German and their sizeable summer transfer budget.

The German is into his third season at Elland Road, having guided the club to promotion at the second time of asking. But a bleak run of form over the autumn, which left Leeds United just a point clear of the relegation zone, had put Farke’s future at serious risk and it was widely reported at the time that he was just two games from the sack.

But a switch to a three-man defensive line in the defeat at Manchester City at the back end of November appeared to be the spur for a significant upturn and four points across those two decisive matches – at home to Chelsea and Liverpool – at the start of December was the beginning of a serious uptick in form.

Now on a run of just two defeats in 12 games, Leeds have given themselves a serious chance of survival in the Premier League, sitting six points clear of the drop zone in the run-up to this weekend’s round of fixtures.

Indeed, but for a similarly impressive improvement from West Ham, Leeds would be almost home and hosed already, though their own improved form has increased the feel-good factor at Elland Road and also led to calls for the club to hand Farke a new long-term deal.

The 49-year-old’s current arrangement still has around 16 months left to run, though the club appear in no hurry to extend those terms as they wait to see how the season unfolds first.

In light of all that, the Daily Mail’s Mike Keegan has revealed that survival in the Premier League will likely see Leeds handed a fresh £100m transfer kitty to spend this summer – similar to the fees they invested in summer 2025 after promotion was secured – and with the club hoping to use that cash to take the club to the next level and higher up the Premier League table.

However, as Keegan explains, there is no guarantee that Farke will be the man trusted with spending it…

Want more breaking news lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Will Leeds hand Daniel Farke a contract extension?

Per Keegan, writing in the Daily Mail, Leeds are yet to decide whether to extend Farke’s contract, though neither does he speculate on the club looking at potential successors, either.

He states: ‘Daily Mail Sport understands that while cash is tight, there will be around £100m to spend in the summer if Leeds stay up.

‘It remains to be seen, however, if Farke, who has the final say on deals, will be the man to spend it. He has a year remaining on his contract and sources have disclosed that talks are yet to take place over an extension. That may come as a surprise, given the current situation.

‘While 49ers Enterprises withstood a previous relegation and funded two seasons in the Championship, it is not a place to which they wish to return. All thoughts are on growth and not shrinkage.’

Keegan’s update reflects exactly what our correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, was told back in the autumn: that Leeds chairman Paraag Marathe was happy to adopt a ‘wait-and-see’ approach over the German.

However, as Fletcher explained, sources had revealed that Farke would be given every opportunity to prove himself at this level; something which he is very much on track to do.

If that is achieved, a contract extension for the former Norwich boss absolutely cannot be ruled out, though discussions on that will remain on hold until the club’s fate is decided.

Farke, meanwhile, heads into Saturday’s tricky away trip to face Aston Villa with his side in fine fettle and optimistic of taking something from the game.

“We are on a good path,” Farke said ahead of the trip to Villa Park. “But I am a realistic person. In former years, 30 points would have been enough. I don’t expect that this season. We have to win many more points – we have to stay with the foot on the gas.”

Leeds news round-up: Lyon star targeted; Trafford transfer stance

Meanwhile, Facundo Buonanotte faces an increasingly difficult task of securing a permanent summer transfer to Leeds after Farke delved into the player’s struggles and having explained why, despite his best efforts to offer him support, he’s “not expecting” the player to “cut the league to pieces”.

While the signing of an attacking midfielder is not thought to be high on the club’s list of summer priorities, one man who could replace Buonanotte in the squad is Czech star Pavel Sulc, whose brilliant form for Lyon has seen him earmarked by the Whites as a potential summer target.

Our exclusive report has revealed all on the competition Leeds face for his signature.

Leeds’ focus this summer is likely to be on a new striker and a new goalkeeper, while the Whites would also like a left-sided defender capable of covering at both centre-half and left-back.

On the subject of a new goalkeeper, Fletcher exclusively revealed back on February 5 that an ‘underwhelmed’ Farke is ready to dump the Brazilian and will target a new goalkeeper – of which James Trafford is a top target – this summer.

While Trafford is likely to be a man in high demand this summer, a number of other outlets have since picked up on our report of the Whites’ interest in the England international.

Furthermore, an update from sources earlier this week revealed Manchester City’s exit stance over their £27m summer signing – and it’s not necessarily bad news for the Whites.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.