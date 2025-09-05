Leeds are hoping Dominic Calvert-Lewin can score the goals to lift them to safety

Leeds United believe free-agent summer signing Dominic Calvert-Lewin is the player best equipped to fire the club to Premier League safety this season, with the Whites’ medical team backed to transform his fortunes and despite some very clear criticisms from their demanding fanbase.

The West Yorkshire side have taken four points from their opening three Premier League games, equipping themselves pretty well if you take the 5-0 hammering at Arsenal out of the equation. However, after scoring just one goal in those opening games – a penalty in the 1-0 win over Everton on the opening day – supporters have expressed concerns that Leeds United may lack the necessary firepower to avoid the drop.

One small shoot of recovery to emerge from their most recent game – the goalless draw with Newcastle – was the Premier League debut of Calvert-Lewin off the bench.

The 11-times capped England striker joined Leeds on a three-year contract over the summer after his deal with Everton had expired.

And with the player posing something of a threat to visiting Newcastle during his 20-minute outing, Daniel Farke will hope the 28-year-old provides the goals that Leeds will need to stay afloat.

Positives: we were compact + held our own against an established side and didn’t really look like conceding.

A point – and 4 from the opening 3 games- is respectable .DCL also looked decent off bench

Negatives: a lack of quality and cutting edge. Where are the goals coming from? — James Marshment (@marshyleeds) August 30, 2025

Of course, the signing of Calvert-Lewin comes with a risk. He missed a huge chunk of games for Everton over the last three years, seeing his stock dissipate from a one-time £50m-rated asset to free agent.

However, Whites MD Robbie Evans is adamant that Calvert-Lewin (and fellow forward Lukas Nmecha – also a free agent and also with a chequered injury record) is a risk worth taking – and he has full faith in Leeds’ much-acclaimed medical department getting the pair firing on all cylinders.

“We’re well aware of the risk, and it was a key consideration in acquiring them,” he told BBC Radio Leeds. “We have tremendous faith in our medical team.

“When you acquire a new player, you’re making a sacrifice somewhere as far as their age, their experiences, their ceiling, their character or their injury history.

“Something is not going to be perfect, unless they are the highly expensive player. We’d rather take somebody that’s got the experience, the physicality, the profile, the goal record and the character, and bet on ourselves to keep them healthy, than take somebody who doesn’t have that ceiling.”

READ MORE ⚪🟡🔵 Leeds destroyed over summer dealings as pundits name promoted side best equipped to avoid drop

Leeds need Calvert-Lewin to fire – as UCL snub is revealed

As he has shown on a steady basis throughout his career, a fit and firing Calvert-Lewin can be a steady source of goals. Getting him fit is the main question for Leeds and, if they can do that, they will have landed themselves a bargain.

His fitness will lead to goals, and those goals will inevitably lead to Leeds putting more points on the board. A risk, in Evans’ view, that is one worth taking.

And while the player only has 13 goals in his past three seasons, Evans insists his arrival is a coup; more so after it was revealed he spurned Champions League football to move to Elland Road.

“We’re very proud of the way we went and got Dom, who, by the way, turned down a Champions League contract the day we signed him,” he said. “We’re thrilled that he’s here.

“A shared view from the manager, from the recruitment and from the sporting director was that of all the options that were even plausibly available to us nobody was a better fit to the objective of staying up this season than Dominic.”

“I think we have enough firepower to stay up, but there’s always a concern,” he said. “Every promoted side has that concern of scoring. At the same time, the goals you allow are important.

“It’s always a trade-off of adding defensive firepower versus offensive firepower and getting the balance right. I do think that our strategy this summer was balanced towards both those things.”

Having been asked what is required to ensure survival, Evans suggests Farke has been set a target to win 10 games from their 38-game season.

“The goal is to win 10 games – I think we’re capable of winning them.”

Leeds latest: Sales of trio blocked; Christian Eriksen move vetoed

Evans, meanwhile, has defended the club’s summer business, insisting they “ticked off their highest priority boxes” and having revealed they could have enhanced their kitty had they chosen to sell three players for whom offers came in.

The Whites chief has also appeared to rule out efforts to pursue the prospects of Leeds entering the free agent market, with the likes of former Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen one of those recently linked with a move to Elland Road.

A lukewarm response to talk of additions in the January market has also been put forward…

And finally, off the back of a busy summer of transfer arrivals, we have ranked all 10 of their summer recruits – and Calvert-Lewin does figure highly on the list.

Calvert-Lewin: Leeds new boy has a chequered time of things on the injury front