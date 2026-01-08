Leeds United’s pursuit of Union Berlin centre-back Danilho Doekhi has gained significant momentum, with sources indicating the 27-year-old Dutch defender is ‘very keen’ on a move to Elland Road, though the Whites are prepared to play a waiting game over a potential deal as they look to force the Bundesliga side to accept a lower fee.

The former Dutch Under-21 defender has made a big name for himself in the Bundesliga this season, scoring six times in just 18 appearances – incredibly prolific numbers for a central defender.

Sources close to the deal suggest Doekhi views the opportunity to test himself in the world’s most competitive league as an exciting next step in his career, particularly under manager Daniel Farke, who previously eyed him during his Norwich days.

The player’s enthusiasm could prove pivotal in negotiations, and the fact that he now wants the move, according to our sources, could play into Leeds United‘s hands.

Indeed, from the Leeds end, they have made the signing of a new defender a major priority in January, as they aim to reinforce a defence recently hit by Joe Rodon’s ankle injury and the demands of a back-three system.

And while the Wales international defender did make his return to action ahead of schedule during the painful 4-3 defeat to Newcastle on Wednesday night, his recent absence left Farke’s squad exposed and with little cover on their bench, after Belgium defender Sebastiaan Bornauw was thrust into the first-team limelight.

While Bornauw did not let anyone down and performed really well in matches against Liverpool and Man Utd, Farke is eager to add more depth to the position to ensure the team can continue operating with their now preferred 3-5-2 system, which recently helped the club embark on an impressive seven-game unbeaten run.

Leeds prepared to wait on Doekhi as Union Berlin demands are made clear

Union Berlin, aware of Doekhi’s contract expiring in summer 2026, have made it clear they are open to a January sale to secure a fee rather than risk losing him for nothing.

We understand the Bundesliga club has set an initial asking price around €13 million (£11.3m, $15.1m), though there is growing optimism at Leeds that this could drop further as the window progresses and pressure mounts on Union to cash in.

The capital club, currently eighth in the table, operate with one of the smaller budgets in the German top flight, focusing on signing talents on the cheap and prioritising financial prudence, especially when compared to some of their big-spending rivals.

Doekhi, who signed from Vitesse in summer 2022, has been a revelation in Germany, scoring six goals this season – including four headed league efforts – making him Europe’s most prolific centre-back from set pieces over recent years. His aerial dominance, composure, and experience in multiple defensive systems make him an ideal fit for Farke’s tactics, alongside familiar faces like Pascal Struijk and former Union loanee Brenden Aaronson.

While no “official” bid has been lodged yet, clubs have spoken to Union to understand the conditions of a deal.

Leeds, for their part, are now ready to put their focus into bringing Doehki in and believe the addition of another centre-half is essential in their battle for points, which currently sees the Whites enjoying an eight-point margin to the drop zone and 18th-placed West Ham.

Bundesliga experts have labelled the potential transfer a “no-brainer” for the Whites.

With the window in full swing, fans will hope Doekhi’s eagerness accelerates talks, delivering a bargain boost to Leeds’ survival push.

