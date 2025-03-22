Leeds United have been given a significant boost over the prospect of bringing Kalvin Phillips back to Elland Road this summer, while another high-profile signing – this time from Liverpool – has also nudged ever-so-slightly closer to reality.

The 29-year-old midfielder made 234 appearances with hometown club, Leeds, before being snapped up by Manchester City in a £42m deal in summer 2022. With the player having been transformed into a bona fide star at Elland Road under Marcelo Bielsa and become a regular for the England national side, the move to the Etihad was expected to be the next step in Phillips’ development.

However, the move across the Pennines backfired spectacularly and with Pep Guardiola going public with his fears about the player’s fitness – branding him ‘overweight’, comments the City boss later apologised for – the damage was done and there was no way back for the player.

Two loan stints have followed: an ill-fated spell at West Ham before this season joining Ipswich on a season’s loan.

Earlier this month, we revealed Leeds are in talks to re-sign Phillips this summer, with a deal both dependent on promotion and also having been put in place last summer, only for the Whites’ failed promotion bid to scupper the move.

Now transfer journalist Graeme Bailey, speaking to Leeds United News, believes a deal to bring the 31-times capped England man back to Elland Road will be done regardless of whether promotion is achieved or not.

“I firmly believe Phillips will return to Leeds.

“A loan deal would be appealing to them and fit in with their budget – whether that was Premier League or Championship.

“I fully expect Leeds to get promoted but even if they didn’t, I believe he will be at Elland Road next season.”

One position Leeds will need to address this summer is in goals. First-choice Illan Meslier is out of contract in summer 2026 and a decision will be needed whether to offer him a new deal or sell him while they can still secure a fee.

And if the Whites do go up, there is a strong suspicion that they could look for an upgrade anyway. The likes of Aaron Ramsdale and Caoimhin Kelleher have both been linked.

Now a former star has talked up the prospects of the Liverpool man moving to Elland Road….

Kelleher transfer to Leeds gains more support

The Irishman will depart Anfield this summer after confirming his wish to establish himself as a No.1 elsewhere and with the Reds already having signed Giorgi Mamardashvili as a long-term heir for tried and tested first-choice Alisson Becker.

And while the likes of Chelsea, Newcastle and more recently Bournemouth have been linked, former Leeds keeper Paul Robinson thinks he is the level of signing Daniel Farke’s side will need to establish themselves in the top flight if promotion is secured.

“That’d be a great signing,” Robinson told Leeds United News.

“Kelleher, that type of level of goalkeeper. I said before about Illan Meslier, I like Meslier. I think he’s a good goalkeeper. And I think he’s got all the attributes to be a top goalkeeper.

“But I think he needs a number one alongside him. They don’t need a number or number two. They need somebody who can go head-to-head with them at the start of the season and say, look, I’m here for the number one jersey. Kelleher would be an excellent option.

“But you’re only getting Kelleher if you guarantee him first-team football. So he’s not going to come to Leeds and be in the same situation. He would be a great signing .

“He’d certainly be an upgrade. I think the experience that he’s got in the Premier League, the big games that he’s already played in. And it’s going to be time for him to move on.

“But that’s got to become a priority position for Leeds in the window, as is a number nine. If they go up, it’s a key position – that and striker.”

Leeds latest: Promotion miss to cost three stars; Spurs eye another raid

Meanwhile, United have been warned their squad will be exposed to more high-profile departures this summer if the Whites once again miss out on promotion, with three top stars unlikely to be at Elland Road next season.

The Whites were forced to count the cost of missing promotion last summer with Archie Gray, Georginio Rutter and Crysencio Summerville all securing Premier League transfers. Gray has arguably proved the most successful of the trio and now reports state Tottenham Hotspur are seeking another raid on Elland Road for another gifted youngster, though Arsenal are also keen.

Another regular who also looks set to move on this summer is full-back Junior Firpo. And our transfer correspondent Rudy Galetti has revealed an exit is looking increasingly certain, with sources confirming the in-form left-back has recently changed agents and with three clubs now in talks over a free-transfer move.

