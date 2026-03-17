Leeds United are reportedly ready to splurge enormous sums of cash on signing a big-name striker to compete with Dominic Calvert-Lewin amid concerns over his consistency in front of goal, and with TEAMtalk able to confirm the club’s three major targets this summer.

The Whites moved to sign the experienced striker last summer after his contract at Everton expired, and with Leeds making the player the highest-paid player in their history on a deal worth around £100,000 a week.

While eyebrows were raised at the time, especially given Calvert-Lewin‘s chequered run of form and fitness over recent years on Merseyside, we explained at the time why the move was a risk worth taking for Leeds and why he was exactly the sort of player who could score the goals needed to help the club avoid an immediate return to the Championship.

And a purple patch of form over the winter, in which Calvert-Lewin scored eight times across seven successive Premier League games, saw those claims not only vindicated, but also with strong calls growing for the player to be earn a recall to Thomas Tuchel’s England squad.

Sadly, since then, the goals have largely dried up for the 29-year-old, and with just two strikes since the turn of the year – and just one in his last nine outings – it’s reported that Leeds are ready to look to sign an upgrade in the summer window.

That’s according to Football Insider, who claims that, while Leeds have been pleased by the 11-cap England striker’s return of 10 goals this season, his streaky nature means they would ideally want another option to share the burden with him while he’s not scoring.

While Leeds also have Lukas Nmecha in their ranks, a source told the outlet that the Whites want to sign another regular source of goals this summer.

“There are still a few concerns about Calvert-Lewin,” an insider said of the striker, who badly shanked a penalty wide of goal in Sunday’s 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace.

“He’s done better than most people expected him to do since he’s joined Leeds, but he’s still not the type of striker you want to rely on as your source of goals.

“His record, even this season, tells you that he goes through peaks and troughs, so there are doubts about whether he can do it consistently.

“Calvert-Lewin has given Leeds enough to help them stay in the Premier League this season.

“But I’m told they are looking to sign a new striker, somebody with a bit more consistency in front of goal as a replacement for Calvert-Lewin when he’s not doing it.

“The way Leeds play as well, they could start them both up front together, but it would give them more options than what they’ve currently got.

“The only question now is about money and where they’re going to get the player they want. That’s something they’ll be working on behind the scenes.”

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Leeds have three main transfer targets this summer – Sources

Having made a big play to sign Jorgen Strand Larsen in January, before ultimately walking away from a deal after Wolves rejected their loan-to-buy arrangement worth £40m, it comes as no surprise to learn that the Whites will look to try and sign a new centre-forward this summer.

Daniel Farke’s mid-season switch to a 3-5-2 formation has tended to look most effective when two target men start together up front. And with Nmecha and Calvert-Lewin, the two frontline options in the squad, the addition of a third is seen as a paramount target this summer.

To that end, Derby County’s Patrick Agyemang has been touted as a possible target, and he is one player we can confirm the Whites have looked at.

However, there are other names in the frame and TEAMtalk exclusively revealed last that Leeds scouts also checked out Bodo/Glimt frontman Kasper Hogh, alongside one of his teammates, during a recent spying trip.

Other names will also come under the radar before the summer window opens for business, and with the club yet to decide on which player to prioritise a move for at this stage.

Despite that, sources are adamant that a new No.9 will be signed this summer.

In addition, Leeds will also prioritise the capture of a new left-sided defender capable of covering both at centre-half (Pascal Struijk is the only natural left-footed centre-half in the squad) and left-back.

James Justin has done exceptionally well this season when called upon, though Farke wants a more natural option to cover for both Struijk and Gabriel Gudmundsson.

Leeds also would like to sign another creative outlet who can play as either a winger or a No.10, with Fulham’s Harry Wilson remaining an ambitious target despite the strong competition expected to unfold for the in-form Cottagers star.

Leeds latest: Five stars set to move on; Farke urged to AXE favourite

With several squad changes expected this summer, we revealed over the weekend the names of the first five players Leeds will likely move on this summer.

And while much will depend on what division the club finds themselves in with regards to some of these, one pundit has named two other stars who should be added to that list amid question marks over whether they have ‘Premier League quality’.

In terms of incomings, another attacker we can reveal Leeds are watching is currently enjoying a fine season in the Championship, with a host of Premier League clubs, including the Whites, all assessing the highly-rated Millwall winger in recent weeks.

Elsewhere, Farke has been urged to recall a rarely-seen star for the Premier League run-in and amid a demand for one of his favourite players to be instantly AXED from the side.

With survival still in their hands, a pundit has also named three games in which they need to collect maximum points from if they are to retain their Premier League status.

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