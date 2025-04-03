Leeds United will have to fight off Nottingham Forest if they are to sign Hugo Bueno from Wolves in the summer transfer window, TEAMtalk understands, as the full-back goes from strength to strength in the Eredivisie.

Wolves beat West Ham United at Molineux Stadium on Tuesday evening to all but guarantee their place in the Premier League next season. However, plans are still on hold for Wolves until they are mathematically safe from getting relegated to the Championship, which has left two clubs playing the waiting game.

As TEAMtalk revealed earlier this month, Bueno is of serious interest to a number of clubs, and Leeds are among them.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Leeds, who are aiming to win automatic promotion from the Championship, are keen on bringing the 22-year-old left-back to Elland Road.

Leeds view Bueno, who is on loan at Feyenoord until the end of the season, as a potential replacement for Junior Firpo, who is out of contract at the club at the end of the season.

However, the West Yorkshire outfit are not the only club who have taken a shine to Bueno. TEAMtalk understands there is also major interest from Forest, who are keen to add to their numbers at fullback.

Bueno is under serious consideration at Forest, who would be in a stronger position than Leeds, especially if Daniel Farke’s side fail to get promotion and they qualify for the Champions League.

Matheus Cunha is another Wolves player who will be in huge demand in the summer transfer window.

TEAMtalk understands that Arsenal, Liverpool and Newcastle United are keen on Cunha, who is expected to leave at the end of the season.

However, interested clubs will have to wait until Wolves have mathematically secured their survival in the English top flight.

There will also be a higher fee if Wolves are to stay in the division. The club will be able to put a premium on the likes of Cunha and Bueno.

Hugo Bueno flourishing at Feyenoord

Wolves sent Bueno on loan to Feyenoord in the summer of 2024 for the 2024-25 season.

The Premier League club took the decision because of the impressive form of Rayan Ait-Nouri

Bueno has done well in his loan spell so far, providing four assists in 25 appearances this season.

PSV Eindhoven assistant manager Theo Lucius raved about the Wolves-owned 22-year-old left-back in October 2024.

Lucius told De telegraaf at the time: “Bueno has become important at Feyenoord in a short time and he is one of those guys in the back who remains very calm, both defensively and in the build-up, against any opponent or any pressure.”

Latest Leeds news: Liverpool player on radar, midfielder could leave

TEAMtalk contributor Ben Jacobs has revealed that Leeds are looking at a Liverpool player as a potential replacement for one of their regular starters.

Sources have also told TEAMtalk that Leeds are looking at a Southampton star as well, with the Saints set to get relegated to the Championship.

TEAMtalk also understands that Leeds could decide to offload a big-name midfielder this summer.

