Leeds United are considering a bid for Hugo Bueno in the summer transfer window, TEAMtalk understands, but the Whites are facing competition from a Premier League club that could potentially offer the player Champions League football next season.

Bueno has been on the books of Wolves since 2019 when he joined from CD Areosa and was sent out on loan to Feyenoord in the summer of 2024. Rayan Ait-Nouri’s outstanding form last season kept the left-back limited to just seven starts in the Premier League, and the decision was made to loan him out to the Eredivisie club.

The 22-year-old has been a star for Feyenoord this season, though, and is flourishing at the Eredivisie side, who recently appointed Arsenal great Robin van Persie as head coach.

The Spain Under-21 international left-back has given four assists in 23 matches in all competitions for Feyenoord so far this season.

Not only has Bueno done well in the Eredivisie, but he has also shown his ability to compete against the best teams in Europe, making five starts in the Champions League.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Leeds have been impressed with Bueno and are considering a bid for the Wolves-owned left-back in the summer transfer window.

The Whites, who are aiming to win automatic promotion to the Premier League, are very interested in the youngster, who has been praised for being “intelligent” and for his “work ethic” by Wolves Sporting director Matt Hobbs.

Leeds view Bueno as a potential replacement for Junior Firpo, who is out of contract at the club at the end of the season.

The 28-year-old left-back has done well for Leeds so far this campaign, scoring three goals and providing eight assists in 25 matches in all competitions.

Only Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has more assists than Firpo across the top four divisions of English football in 2025.

However, the left-back struggled last time Leeds were in the Premier League. It is very unlikely that the Whites will renew his contract, with sources telling TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Rudy Galetti that Real Betis are interested in Firpo.

DON’T MISS ⚪🟡🔵 Leeds accelerate plans for glitzy first summer signing as pundit reveals £20m Everton hijack plot

Leeds face Nottingham Forest competition for Hugo Bueno – sources

Leeds are going to face stiff competition from Nottingham Forest for Bueno, TEAMtalk understands.

Like Leeds, Forest have also been keeping tabs on the youngster and have been hugely impressed with his performances for Feyenoord.

The Tricky Trees are also considering making a bid for Bueno, who is under contract at Wolves until the summer of 2028.

Forest are an established club in the Premier League and are currently third in the table.

There is a very good chance that the Reds could end up playing in the Champions League next season.

Latest Leeds news: Meslier links clarified, Hojlund truth

Illan Meslier was once linked with Manchester United, but the Red Devils have now shelved their interest in the Frenchman.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Man Utd have moved on from Meslier, who is the number one goalkeeper for Leeds.

Meslier has not had a good season on a personal level for the Whites, even though Daniel Farke’s side could win automatic promotion to the Premier League.

TEAMtalk understands that Man Utd are now looking at Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford and Espanyol star Joan Garcia.

Rasmus Hojlund has been linked with a move to Leeds, but we understand that there is no truth in the speculation.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Ben Jacobs has reported that Man Utd have no plans to sell Hojlund in the summer transfer window.

We understand that Leeds are still looking at a possible deal for 23-year-old Southampton forward Cameron Archer.

Meanwhile, Rangers legend Ally McCoist has praised the 49ers Enterprises for the work they have done at Leeds as they get ready to take over the Scottish giants.

McCoist said: “Leeds United to me look in a good place, they don’t look as though they just go bang, have that to spend and go over the top.

“If you can have the same kind of change Leeds have had in and around the team, I’d settle for that.

“Leeds to me look in a good place at this moment in time. They look as though they’re going to go back to the top flight.

“They’ve got good organisation behind them, good manager, good players and if we (Rangers) can get that I’d be delighted.”

POLL: Who is Leeds’ most valuable player?