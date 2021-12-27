Leeds United legend Eddie Gray has sent his former club a humbling message regarding the kind of players they can attract under Marcelo Bielsa in January.

The Whites have had a tumultuous time of late. Indeed, their Premier League form leaves a lot to be desired, having won just one of their last eight fixtures.

What’s more, an injury crisis, combined with a Covid-19 outbreak among the squad has left Bielsa short on quality. Indeed, the West Yorkshire side – currently 16th – could drop into the relegation places should Burnley’s games in hand go their way.

Leeds need to recruit well in January in order to turn things around and begin to climb the table. However, Gray has given a humbling analysis regarding the Whites’ recruitment.

“The club will have a look I would think to see who they can bring in. But this is where people have got to be realistic,” he told the Yorkshire Evening Post.

“You are not going to go out in the position we are in and buy the best players in the world. You’ve got to look at it from that situation.”

Indeed, Leeds may only be able to offer potential targets the dubious lure of a relegation scrap.

Gray continued: “Then you have got to be looking to bring in players to the football club that are better than what you have got and that’s not easy given the budget and where they are playing.

Raphinha has been linked with Bayern Leeds United's Raphinha has been linked with Bayern Munich and Liverpool.

Leeds have a squad sprinkled with quality that performed well last season. However, in the current situation it seems they must recruit one or two good signings just to be able to compete.

The Whites will be hopeful of finding top quality players for bargain prices. Pulling off a transfer masterstroke in the same vein as the one that saw Raphinha arrive may be crucial to their Premier League survival.

Leeds United hopeful of keeping Raphinha

Reports emerged recently stating Bayern Munich were interested in a deal for Raphinha. Losing their star winger would be a hammerblow to their chances of beating the drop.

However, Leeds’ angle on the rumours have recently been revealed. The West Yorkshire side state that there has been no interest for Raphinha.

Indeed, Leeds fans will be hoping that is in fact the case, though interest in the Brazilian is unlikely to subside any time soon.

READ MORE: Kalvin Phillips states demand after revealing talks with Leeds Utd owner