Leeds hunt for next manager underway as Marcelo Bielsa suggests he’s ready to depart this summer

Leeds United’s hunt for their next manager is reportedly underway after Marcelo Bielsa suggested he’s ready to depart this summer.

The Elland Road hierarchy and the club’s fans always knew the moment would come at some point, though it is one they have feared. Bielsa has created a legacy with the Whites by achieving their long overdue target of returning to the Premier League.

However, following a successful first season back in the big time and a rocky campaign this time around, he’s now set to walk away.

That’s according to The Mirror, who claim the Whites fear Bielsa feels he has taken them as far as he can.

And the 66-year-old hinted to that fact in his pre-match press conference for their huge match against rivals Manchester United.

Bielsa said: “It (the future) is not a subject we should talk about at this moment.

“No-one can stay at this level if they cannot guarantee 100 percent enthusiasm – that’s players or coaches.

“The competition will expose those who don’t take advantage of being at this level.”

Although Bielsa is intent on leaving his decision until the end of the season, Leeds must look past his contract expiry.

They are said to be searching for his successor with his heart seemingly no longer in the job.

He is in his fourth season with the Yorkshire club, which is the longest stay he’s ever had in his managerial career.

After initially signing a two-year deal in 2018, he has signed back-to-back one-year extensions.

Bielsa has always kept a firm grip on his future and it is looking like that will be away from Leeds, with Turkish side Fenerbahce a possible next step.

Leeds decide Raphinha fate

Meanwhile, a report has claimed Leeds have decided that they will not listen to any offers for Raphinha this summer.

The Brazilian has elevated his status to new levels after starring for Brazil in recent months. As such, it is no surprise to see Leeds looking to reward their star man with a bumper new deal.

And while Raphinha still has over two years still left on his current contract, the Yorkshire club want to extend his stay and make him their highest earner in the process.

However a worrying report on Wednesday suggested he has twice ignored offers from Leeds to open talks on his future.

Regardless, the Sunday Mirror reports that Leeds have decided they won’t sell their star man this summer. Instead, officials at Elland Road have decided instead to hold off on his sale until January 2023 at the earliest.

That’s because the club expect him to impress for Brazil at the World Cup. Some big performances in Qatar are likely to see his valuation sky-rocket.

