Igor Paixao makes FINAL decision between Leeds and Marseille as €35m deal gets Romano ‘Here we go’

Leeds United have missed out on the signing of Igor Paixao to Marseille, according to Fabrizio Romano, as Daniel Farke’s side are set to offload an international defender in the summer transfer window.

Following their promotion from the Championship, Leeds have been very active in the summer transfer window, as Farke’s side get ready for the 2025/26 Premier League campaign. Leeds have made as many as seven new signings, with Anton Stach, Jaka Bijol, Lucas Perri, Sean Longstaff, Gabriel Gudmundsson, Sebastian Bornauw and Lukas Nmecha making the moves to Elland Road.

Paixao was expected to be Leeds’ eighth signing of the summer transfer window, with French publication L’Equipe reporting over the weekend that the West Yorkshire club were ‘on the brink’ of agreeing a deal for the Feyenoord winger.

The report stated that Leeds’ second offer of £28million (€34m, $37.6m) plus bonuses for Paixao was likely to be accepted by Feyenoord.

This update followed claims over the weekend that Paixao was favouring a move to Leeds despite interest from Marseille and AS Roma.

Paixao starred for Feyenoord last season, with the winger scoring 18 goals and giving 19 assists in 47 matches in all competitions.

However, Romano has revealed that the 25-year-old Brazilian winger has made his final decision and has decided to join Marseille despite Leeds’ best efforts.

Romano wrote on X at 5:36pm on July 28: “Igor Paixão to Olimpique Marseille, here we go! Deal in place for the winger to join OM. Five year deal and agreement club to club with Feyenoord as @FabriceHawkins and @LaProvence reported.

“Paixão wanted OM despite efforts and improved bid sent by Leeds United.”

L’Equipe has added that Marseille and Feyenoord have ‘reached a full agreement’ for Paixao, who has been given permission to travel to France to undergo a medical.

Marseille will reportedly pay Feyenoord €35m (£30.3m, $40.6m) for Paixao.

READ MORE ⚪🔵🟡 Every completed Leeds United transfer in summer 2025: Signings, exits, loans

Isaac Schmidt to leave Leeds

While Leeds will not be able to sign Paixao, the promoted Premier League club are also set to let Isaac Schmidt leave.

The Switzerland international full-back joined Leeds from St. Gallen in the summer of 2024.

The 25-year-old did not start a single game in the Championship last season and was able to make just 12 substitute appearances.

It has now emerged that Farke has sanctioned an exit for Schmidt, but the Leeds boss wants to sign a replacement first.

Sky Germany journalist Patrick Berger wrote on X at 3:21pm on July 28: “Werder Bremen have reached an agreement in principle with Leeds right-back Isaac Schmidt!

“Werder is working on a loan. #LUFC and Bremen are still negotiating details – it’s not yet clear whether the deal will include a purchase option or obligation.

“Leeds boss Daniel Farke wants to secure a replacement before giving the green light.”

Latest Leeds United news: Bamford verdict, Tottenham raid

A talkSPORT pundit has given his verdict on Leeds manager Farke’s plan to get rid of Bamford in the summer transfer window and has been very brutal in his analysis.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Rudy Galetti, has reported that Leeds are ready to let Mateo Joseph leave this summer, but there are conditions for any exit to happen.

Meanwhile, a journalist has reported that Leeds could still be able to sign a Tottenham Hotspur winger this summer.

POLL: Where will Leeds finish back in the Premier League next season?