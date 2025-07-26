Leeds United have seen hopes of a deal for Igor Paixao rise, with the Brazilian winger now reportedly favouring a move to Elland Road after further talks with his entourage and with Feyenoord now targeting a player from the Whites’ sister club, Rangers, as a replacement for the Brazilian.

The Whites have significantly strengthened their squad over the summer as they prepare for the challenge of establishing themselves back in the Premier League. And so far, Leeds United have added six new players to their squad, to the tune of a £60m (€68.6m, $80.6m) outlay.

However, Leeds’ biggest and most important business of the summer window looks like it is still to come.

A deal for Lyon goalkeeper Lucas Perri has been agreed, with a move for the Brazilian now in the final stages. He will become summer signing number seven for the Whites, who will also make the towering 6ft 5in stopper the most expensive signing in their history.

Beyond that, it emerged on Thursday afternoon that Leeds have also made a firm bid for Feyenoord winger Igor Paixao, understood to be worth in the region of €30m (£26m, $35m), as they look to bring an exciting new dimension to their attack.

Leeds’ offer is currently being mulled over by the Eredivisie side, who do have a good relationship with the West Yorkshire side after the £21m transfer of Luis Sinisterra in 2021.

And while the offer from the Whites does fall short of their €35m to €40m valuation (up to £35m, $47m), the approach is heavily incentivised, contains a number of bonuses and is, more crucially, higher than what both fellow suitors Marseille and Roma are currently prepared to pay.

Now, a triple update has given Leeds further hope that a deal to bring the exciting Brazilian winger to Elland Road is edging closer.

Firstly, French newspaper Le Figaro Sports claims in its print edition (26 July, page 31) that Feyenoord look more favourably on the Leeds offer while also, crucially, stating that Paixao’s preference is now on a switch to Elland Road after Farke’s side impressed his agents during a set of meetings over the prospective transfer.

Despite that, it is worth noting that French journalist, Santi Aouna, has countered those claims by stating Paixao’s preference remains on a move to Marseille on Saturday morning, having already agreed personal terms with Roberto De Zerbi’s side.

However, sources have also told TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Fraser Fletcher, that Feyenoord are making plans for life after the Brazilian winger and are strongly considering an approach on Leeds’ sister club, Glasgow Rangers, for his replacement….

IN-DEPTH ⚪🔵🟡 Leeds United’s all-time most expensive signings of all time with Paixao in their sights

Igor Paixao: Feyenoord want Rangers man to replace Leeds target

And according to Fletcher, the Dutch side have now registered their interest in signing Rangers star Hamza Igamane, who finds himself heavily in demand after just one season in Scottish football.

Having arrived from ASFAR Football Academy in his native Morocco just last year for a fee of £1.7m, Igamane enjoyed a brilliant debut season for Rangers, scoring 16 goals in 46 appearances, a tally that included four in 10 during the Gers’ outings in the Europa League.

Now destined for a move and with Rangers slapping a £20m (€22.9m, $27m) price on his head, both Everton and Lille have already shown an interest in signing the 22-year-old winger.

Indeed, Fletcher reveals that the French club, having agreed personal terms with the 22-year-old Moroccan, have seen their offers – worth around £13m -15m, with add-ons – rebuffed.

However, Feyenoord are now understood to have made the once-capped winger their primary target to replace Paixao, should Leeds have an offer accepted.

The Dutch side are still to respond to the Leeds bid and it could be that they do ask for closer to their own valuation before selling.

But with Farke adamant he needs a new attacking dimension on the left side of his attack, hopes are growing that a move to Elland Road is beginning to draw closer.

Leeds United transfer latest: Perri deal to shatter records; £50m striker next…

Meanwhile, Farke will hope to soon secure the signing of Perri after the Lyon star travelled for talks and a medical with Leeds after the largest fee in the club’s history for a goalkeeper was agreed.

⚪️🟡🔵 The fee for Lucas Perri has been set at £15.6m (€18m) which represents a mark down, just, on Lyon’s €20m asking price. It also makes the Brazilian 🇧🇷 comfortably the most costly keeper in #LUFC history. 🧤 1) Lucas Perri

2) Illan Meslier £5.1m

3) Nigel Martyn £2.2m pic.twitter.com/20fviIFJbW — James Marshment (@marshyleeds) July 25, 2025

Despite strong interest in Paixao, the Whites also still maintain an interest in Manor Solomon too, after learning the Israeli could be a late window mover away from Tottenham Hotspur.

Elsewhere, the Whites have been given serious encouragement that a £50m-rated striker could be the next to move to Elland Road after it was revealed the player is aware of their interest and is open to the possible move.

On the outgoing front, our reporter Rudy Galetti has revealed all on the future of Mateo Joseph, having established Leeds’ demands over the Spain Under-21s striker’s wishes to leave.

How Igor Paixao and Manor Solomon compared last season