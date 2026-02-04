Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier has taken a giant leap closer towards the Elland Road exit door after Besiktas made significant progress towards an agreement with the player, while manager Daniel Farke has delivered some painful injury news ahead of Friday night’s vital clash with Nottingham Forest at Elland Road.

Meslier is one of the last surviving members of the squad dating back to the hugely iconic days of Marcelo Bielsa. Brought to Leeds in August 2019 on an initial loan deal from Lorient, Meslier established himself as first choice from the following February after Kiko Casilla was handed an eight-match suspension by the FA.

While his time in the Leeds side ultimately became a rollercoaster of emotions, Meslier has gone on to make 215 appearances for the Whites; one of only eight keepers in the club’s history to achieve such an honour.

However, after falling out of favour under Daniel Farke last season, the signing of Lucas Perri over the summer saw the Frenchman drop to third choice in the pecking order – and he’s only appeared three times in the Leeds matchday squad this season.

Now, Meslier – out of contract in the summer and due to leave as a free agent – is on the cusp of agreeing an exit from Elland Road.

After we revealed on Tuesday that Besiktas had made contact with Leeds and been given permission to sign him for a nominal fee, those talks have now accelerated.

And according to Wednesday’s edition of Sabah, the Super Lig club are on the brink of an agreement for Meslier and are now ‘eagerly awaiting’ the nod from England to finalise the transfer.

The Turkish transfer window remains open until Friday, 6 February, meaning a deal is expected to be wrapped up in the next 48 hours or so.

And with Meslier now deciding whether to say yes to the move, his decision is now the only thing seemingly standing in Besitas’ way.

Interestingly, Sabah reports that Meslier was actually Besiktas’ third-choice this month over a new goalkeeper. The Istanbul club had already failed in a move for Meslier’s Elland Road teammate Perri, while the paper claims they also approached Chelsea over a deal for Filip Jorgensen.

However, their efforts to prise the Denmark international away from Stamford Bridge were swiftly blocked by BlueCo, leaving the Turkish side to try their luck with Meslier.

Leeds suffer Anton Stach injury blow

While Perri’s signing has not exactly been an overriding success, one of the club’s other summer buys, Anton Stach, has been a revelation.

Appearing 21 times for the Whites in the Premier League so far, Stach has six goal contributions (three goals, three assists) to his name; an excellent return for a player who was called, statistically, the best new signing in the Premier League by our sister site Football365 after the draw at Everton.

However, Farke revealed on Wednesday afternoon that Leeds will be without the German for Friday night’s crucial Premier League clash against Nottingham Forest at Elland Road, with the player struggling with a hip injury.

There is, though, some good news for Leeds, as Farke told a press conference.

“Mixed news,” said Farke. “Good news, Jaka Bijol has been back in team training; we have to see how his body reacts, but definitely positive for us.

“Also, James Justin is back in team training, thank God it was just a bruise and not a broken toe, he’s also available. Also, Dan James is making progress. Lukas Nmecha is not in team training yet; it’s probably unlikely he will make it for this game, but he’s also not too far away.”

However, on the negative side, Farke provided an update on Anton Stach, who is set for a short spell out with a hip injury.

“The only negative news is that Anton Stach is struggling with hip problems and is likely to miss this game on Friday and the Chelsea game. Not good news for him because he’s obviously an important player for us,” said Farke, who added: “10-14 days is what the doctor says.”

