Leeds liability Daniel Farke wants rid of mooted for Inter Milan FREE transfer

Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier is on the radar of Inter Milan as a free agent next summer, according to the Italian media, as David James’ comments on the Frenchman shine a light on his fall from grace.

Meslier joined Leeds back in 2019 on an initial loan deal from Lorient, with the goalkeeper making his move to Elland Road permanent in 2020. The Frenchman went on to establish himself as the number one goalkeeper for Leeds and also played for the West Yorkshire club in the Premier League.

The 25-year-old was the first-choice goalkeeper for most of last season, as Leeds manager Daniel Farke guided the team to automatic promotion to the Premier League.

However, Meslier made some high-profile mistakes, with Farke eventually dropping him for the final few games of the season.

Meslier is now the third-choice goalkeeper at Leeds, with Lucas Perri and Karl Darlow ahead of him in the pecking order.

Farke has made it clear that Meslier is not in his plans, with the goalkeeper unlikely to stay at Leeds beyond the end of the season when his current contract runs out.

It has now emerged in the Italian media that Serie A giants Inter Milan are keen on a deal for Meslier.

According to CalcioMercato.it, Inter are on the hunt for a new goalkeeper for next season and beyond.

Yann Sommer is out of contract at Inter next summer and is 36 years of age.

Josep Martinez is an option for Inter, with the Nerazzurri also looking at bringing a goalkeeper from outside the club.

One of the options for Inter is Meslier, who will become a free agent next summer is being ‘considered’ by the Italian powerhouse, who won Serie A in the 2023/24 campaign and reached the final of the Champions League last season.

David James verdict on Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier

Meslier was once supposed to be the next big thing and was rated very highly, but the goalkeeper is now not even getting a place in a team for a Leeds side that could get relegated from the Premier League.

Former Liverpool and England international goalkeeper David James has admitted his surprise that Meslier could not kick on, a confusion that many Leeds fans will share.

James told The Yorkshire Post: “I’ve got a soft spot for Leeds, for many different reasons.

“The thing that’s frustrated me with the Leeds goalkeeping position is the fact that Meslier hasn’t been the number one, France’s number one, and the best goalkeeper people have seen for years.

“I think back to his debut in the Premier League a few years ago and he had all the credentials to be top drawer.

“I’d like to think he can get his head round getting back into the first team and being the goalkeeper I’ve hoped he will be.”

