Leeds United have held talks with a number of clubs about a January deal for Illan Meslier, though sources can reveal exactly why the goalkeeper is keeping his options open amid links to several sides and with regards a free-transfer switch at the end of the season.

The 25-year-old has sunk down the pecking order in the last 12 months and is now third choice at Elland Road behind summer signing Lucas Perri and Karl Darlow.

Leeds told Meslier in the summer that he was free to leave, and while the Whites’ demands for his sale were not high, given his deal is due to expire in the summer of 2026, the player was unable to reach an agreement over a move, owing to the sizeable package he is on at Elland Road.

In an effort to get him off the wage bill, Leeds opened the door to a potential loan move away in the closing days of the summer window, but again, his pathway was blocked, and the player remained in West Yorkshire.

Now, Leeds are hoping to move him on in January and are now in the final window where they can claim any sort of fee for the former Lorient man. As a result, we can confirm there has been contact with a number of clubs, all keen on the keeper.

However, Meslier himself is keeping his cards close to his chest and, given that he is moving into the final six months of his contract, he knows his positioning power is made stronger by his impending free agent status.

As a result, rather than entertaining a potential sale in January, the 25-year-old can agree a pre-contract agreement from January 1, potentially nullifying any potential hopes Leeds have of selling him next month.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.

Strong interest in Illan Meslier despite lack of playing time – Sources

We are told that, whilst Meslier – a £5m signing from Lorient in summer 2020 after he initially impressed then boss Marcelo Bielsa while on loan from the French side – has struggled for game time over the past 12 months, some ‘very big clubs’ are keen on him.

Among them, are current Serie A table-toppers, Inter Milan, though they have made it clear they see him as a great number two option only. And it is the Nerazzuri’s intentions to only sign the player on a free transfer, rather than pay a fee in January, if the Frenchman decides to go down that avenue of being a back-up.

On the flipside, Celtic are one club who do very much for him, and they remain keen on signing him as a possible option for next summer and as a long-term replacement for Danish veteran Kasper Schmeichel, who will himself fall out of contract next summer and has come in for criticism this season.

Either way, 2026 will mark the end of Meslier’s seven-season stint at Leeds.

The former France Under-21 goalkeeper has made 215 appearances in that time, marking him as the fifth-leading appearance holder in the club’s history when it comes to goalkeepers.

That list is topped by Gary Sparke, who made over 500 appearances between 1962 and 1973, with John Lukc (451), David Harvey (447) and Nigel Martyn (273) all ahead of him.

Latest Leeds news: Farke safe from sack; prolific Feyenoord striker eyed

Meanwhile, Daniel Farke has been told that, while the football Leeds play is not always pretty, their new system should help them pull clear of relegation danger and ensure the Whites manager is no longer in any danger of the sack at Elland Road.

The verdict comes from a pair of Sky Sports pundits, who, in watching Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Brentford, also named the player who is vital if Leeds are to survive in the Premier League this season.

Elsewhere, Leeds United are being backed to ‘make a dart’ for the signing of a prolific frontman, who has scored an impressive 19 goals in 22 appearances this season, with sources rating the chances of a move to bring the red-hot striker to Elland Road in January.

Finally, Leeds United’s plans to add talented Como playmaker Martin Baturina to their squad next month are effectively over after a big admission from Fabrizio Romano.