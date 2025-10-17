Leeds United are likely to block Celtic’s cheeky request to sign Illan Meslier on a free transfer in the January window, but sources are adamant a deal is there to be done and with the move likely to spell the beginning of the end of another star’s somewhat illustrious career.

The French goalkeeper joined the Whites from Lorient in summer 2019, initially on a season’s loan, which later became a permanent deal worth £5m the following summer. Rated as one of the top young goalkeeping talents in world football, the early signs were that Leeds United had picked up an absolute steal.

Now into his seventh season with the Whites, Meslier – once linked with the likes of Barcelona and Chelsea at the peak of his powers – has failed to build on that early promise, and the double Championship promotion winner finds himself in the unenviable position of third choice in Daniel Farke’s pecking order and with little chance of any first-team action.

We have previously revealed that Leeds are open to letting Meslier – out of contract at the end of the season – leave for a nominal fee in the January window, hoping to claw back a small portion of their initial investment.

To that end, our reporter Fraser Fletcher revealed there were currently nine clubs expressing an interest in the former France Under-21s stopper.

Reports in the last 24 hours have revealed new interest in the stopper’s services from Celtic – a link which our sources have confirmed is genuine, and there is now real interest from the Scottish side in acquiring Meslier’s services in the January window.

However, per our information, Celtic’s attempts to sign the player on a free transfer in January – some six months before his deal expires – are likely to be rejected, with the Whites still hoping to claim a small, if not too insignificant fee for a player who has racked up 215 appearances in Leeds colours.

That’s not to say a deal, though, is not there to be done and Meslier’s arrival is likely to spell game over for another star’s long and distinguished career…

Meslier to Celtic will spell the end for Kasper Schmeichel

Should Celtic secure the signing of Meslier, the player is almost guaranteed a pathway into their first-team and with that, too, Europa League football, if the Bhoys are still in the competition come the new year.

That’s because the form of veteran star, Kasper Schmeichel, has come under the spotlight this season, with the vastly-experienced Denmark stopper not at the level he once was.

Added to the fact that he turns the ripe old age (in a football sense), of 39 on November 5, and it’s easy to see why Brendan Rodgers’ side are eager to look for an upgrade and a new, younger option.

At 25, Meslier would certainly provide that and transfer journalist Graeme Bailey believes the player could use the move to Celtic Park to get his career back on track.

“Form is temporary, class is permanent,” Bailey told LeedsUnitednews. “Meslier is a very good goalkeeper. If Celtic signed Illan Meslier, that would be an upgrade. I have no shadow of a doubt about that.

“Schmeichel brings other things like experience and masters the backline. So he does add other things as well. Meslier would be very expensive for them, but Celtic have the lure of Champions League football.

“Leeds would rather the sale, but you know, it is what it is. There’s interest, as in they’re aware of him and looking at him, aware of his situation.”

Schmeichel, a Premier League title winner in Leicester’s unforgettable 2015 triumph, is out of contract at the end of the season. and the signing of Meslier would likely see the 789-game star, who counts Leeds among his former clubs, leave Glasgow and potentially even retiring from the game.

In turn, the departure of Meslier, who was given the 25th and final slot in Leeds United’s Premier League squad, could free up space – and a small amount of funds – to bring in a January signing of their own….

Latest Leeds news: Piroe exit stance, new Farke contract, £18m man’s debut?

One player who won’t be allowed to leave Elland Road in January, though, is Joel Piroe, TEAMtalk understands, and with Farke insistent that the Dutch striker is still someone he relies on and having stressed to the player that his chance will come over the season.

Piroe is currently third in the pecking order but questionable fitness records of the two in front of him means opportunities will likely still arrive.

Elsewhere, sources have revealed Farke is being given every chance to prove himself worthy of a new contract at Elland Road, with his current arrangement due to expire in summer 2027 – just 20 months from now.

However, club chiefs are refusing to rush in and with our understanding that the club are happy to live by a wait and see policy.

Finally, Farke will be hoping to keep one summer signing in his good books, with a vast majority of Leeds supporters now calling on the manager to axe an ever-present this season and bring in an £18m capture who is busting a gut to prove himself after a frustrating season so far.

