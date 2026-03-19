One of the most trusted voices covering Leeds United has raised serious concerns over the form of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, though it is quite clear why Whites boss Daniel Farke will have no intention of axing the striker despite discerning voices from supporters.

The Whites striker enjoyed a brilliant run of form over the winter, scoring eight times across seven games at one point to raise hopes of a first recall to the England squad since 2021. However, his form in front of goal has deserted him in recent times and with just two goals for Leeds United since the turn of the year, concerns have been raised over his form.

After dragging a penalty badly wide in Sunday’s 0-0 draw against Crystal Palace, Calvert-Lewin has now gone five games without a goal – and he will be desperate to make amends when Brentford arrive at Elland Road for a vital clash on Saturday evening.

Having seemingly lost his mojo in front of goal, the Yorkshire Evening Post’s Graham Smyth has had his say on Calvert-Lewin’s form, but made it clear why the player cannot be dropped by Daniel Farke.

“Leeds are missing good chances right now,” Smyth said on the Inside Elland Road podcast.

“You look at Calvert-Lewin. He has to play for me because of everything he does and everything he brings to the team.

“He’s so vital, but his finishing has gone awry quite badly in recent weeks.

“Think about Man City when [Brenden] Aaronson puts one on an absolute plate for him, and he doesn’t hit the target and misses the goal and the penalty at Crystal Palace.

“Those are two huge moments you have to take your chances.”

With fans airing concerns on social media this week over Calvert-Lewin’s form and calling for Farke to drop him, I was also quick to make clear why the player must remain in the side.

respectfully disagree. I know DCL’s goals have dried up, but we are a much better side when he plays… wins so many little, pressure-relieving fouls, holds up the ball, occupies defenders, aerial threatening… Nmecha v different; prefers to play facing the goal. — James Marshment (@marshyleeds) March 16, 2026

At the same time, we understand Leeds do remain in the market to sign another striker this summer after internal concerns were expressed over Calvert-Lewin’s barren patch and the fact the club does need to bring in stronger cover and competition for him…

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Leeds keen to sign another striker this summer

We understand that, subject to Leeds still being a Premier League side, the club will look to spend big on a new frontman in the summer window.

Leeds had tried hard to land Jorgen Strand Larsen in the January window, but ultimately walked away when their loan-to-buy offer worth £40m was turned down by Wolves. The Norwegian striker went on to join Crystal Palace in a deal worth £47m.

However, the appetite from Leeds to add another option to their frontline has not eased. Farke has made it clear to the board that he wants another option to add to both Calvert-Lewin and Lukas Nmecha, and especially since the team’s mid-season switch to a 3-5-2 formation.

The current struggles in front of goal for Calvert-Lewin have only added to their appetite to sign a new striker this summer.

To that end, Derby County’s Patrick Agyemang has been touted as a possible target, and he is one player we can confirm the Whites have looked at.

However, there are other names in the frame and TEAMtalk exclusively revealed last that Leeds scouts also checked out Bodo/Glimt frontman Kasper Hogh, alongside one of his teammates, during a recent spying trip. Celtic are also on the trail of the Danish striker, and the jury remains out on whether he is quite Premier League ready. Nonetheless, he is a player who has been scouted.

Other names will also come under the radar before the summer window opens for business, and with the club yet to decide on which player to prioritise a move for at this stage.

Despite that, sources are adamant that a new No.9 will be signed this summer.

In addition, Leeds will also prioritise the capture of a new left-sided defender capable of covering both at centre-half (Pascal Struijk is the only natural left-footed centre-half in the squad) and left-back, while another wing, or No.10 will also be targeted with Facundo Buonanotte heading back to Brighton after failing to impress.

Leeds latest: Five players set to leave; pundit names three must-win matches

In terms of outgoings, we revealed recently the identity of five players who will make way this summer and depart Elland Road for good, though only on the caveat that the club remains a Premier League side.

At the same time, a well-known pundit has named two other stars who should be added to that list amid question marks over whether they have ‘Premier League quality’.

In terms of incomings, we can reveal that the Whites are among a clutch of clubs to have run checks on an in-form Millwall attacker.

Elsewhere, Farke has been urged to recall a rarely-seen star for the Premier League run-in and amid a demand for one of his favourite players to be instantly AXED from the side.

With survival still in their hands, a pundit has also named three games in which they need to collect maximum points from if they are to retain their Premier League status.

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