Inter Milan reactivate interest in ‘one of the best’ Leeds stars amid major summer regrets – Exclusive

Leeds United have unearthed one of the signings of the summer in Tarik Muharemovic, but Inter Milan are already back on the trail of the brilliant defender after missing out on him just months ago – and they are not the only Euro juggernaut keen, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

The Italian champions pushed hard to sign the 23-year-old during the summer and had even agreed personal terms with the Bosnia international, only for their move to collapse over negotiations with Sassuolo.

That allowed Leeds to swoop and secure Muharemovic in a €40million (£34m, $45m) deal, and his stunning start to life at Elland Road has only reinforced why Inter were so keen to take him to Serie A.

Muharemovic, recently described by Radio Sarajevo as ‘one of the best representatives of his country has seen’, has quickly become a huge figure for Leeds, with his performances already winning over supporters both at home and on the road.

An ever-present in Daniel Farke’s defence, Muharemovic has impressed with his tenacity in the tackle, speed across the ground, aerial prowess and calmness in possession. A rare left-footed centre-half, he has also one goal and an assist to his name and ranks as the third-highest-scoring defender in this season’s FPL so far.

His rise has been rapid. Sassuolo signed the Slovenian-born Bosnian from Juventus after he helped them win promotion from Serie B in 2025, and he subsequently excelled in Serie A.

That form led Inter to make their move, but with the Italian giants unable to agree on a deal with Sassuolo, Leeds were able to take advantage and complete the signing.

That capture has already earned widespread acclaim from their fans, although there is already serious interest developing in the player, who has a contract for Leeds through to 2031…

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Inter still keen on Muharemovic; Leeds stance clear

TEAMtalk can now confirm that Inter have not given up on Muharemovic despite their frustration at missing out on him in the summer.

As TEAMtalk has previously revealed, Inter’s star defender Alessandro Bastoni is widely expected to leave the club in 2027, and Muharemovic remains at the top of their wanted list as they consider their long-term defensive plans.

Inter have continued to monitor the Leeds defender this season and remain what is described to us as ‘very attentive to his performances’.

Leeds are fully aware of the Serie A giants’ interest, but are unmoved. He is contracted to the club for just shy of another five years and have absolutely zero intentions of allowing him to leave – not even for a hefty and quickfire profit – with the club instead basking in the success of their recruitment work after landing a player who is already looking like a major bargain.

Furthermore, we can also reveal that Inter are not alone in their admiration.

Going to enjoy him while we can – and I hope it’s for several seasons yet at #LUFC – but it already feels like Muharemovic is destined for a HUGE career https://t.co/P3zFvbToRx — James Marshment (@marshyleeds) September 29, 2026

To that end, sources also understand that Barcelona are among the other European giants who continue to monitor Muharemovic, having also had the defender on their radar during the summer before checking on his progress again this season.

The interest from Barcelona provides an intriguing link given the club’s history with Leeds in the transfer market.

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Barcelona signed Raphinha from Elland Road in 2022, with the Brazilian going on to become a hugely important player for the Catalan giants and one of the best players in world football.

Muharemovic is now attracting similar attention from Europe’s elite, although Leeds have no desire to see their latest defensive star depart any time soon.

For now, the club are enjoying the impact of a signing who has made an immediate impression during their unbeaten start in the Premier League, while Inter and Barcelona continue to watch closely.