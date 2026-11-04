Leeds poised to launch January move for Malian midfield boss after year-long scouting mission

Leeds United are in the mix to sign Maccabi Tel Aviv star Issouf Sissokho, but TEAMtalk understands the Whites must move decisively to win the race, with rival suitors Levante preparing an offer.

The 24-year-old Malian, who operates primarily as a defensive midfielder, has established himself as a regular in the Israeli top flight after joining from Bordeaux in 2024.

Leeds have maintained a long-standing interest in Sissokho. The Premier League side have tracked his progress for over a year, and sources suggest a formal approach is likely once the January window opens.

Daniel Farke was keen to bring in midfield reinforcements over the summer, but failed to secure an addition in the position.

This has left Sissokho as a potential option for the January transfer window. Sources suggest the player himself is open to a move to England, and crucially, would favour a switch to Elland Road.

Levante appear to be the most advanced of the interested parties. The LaLiga club have already contacted Sissokho’s representatives and are understood to be preparing an offer of around €5million (£4.2m / $5.6m).

Leeds will have to launch an offer of their own quickly in January if they are to come out on top in the race.

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Leeds United face competition for Issouf Sissokho

Braga have also placed Sissohko on their shortlist.

The Portuguese club, who are playing in the Europa Conference League this season, are monitoring developments closely and could place a January offer if Maccabi indicate a willingness to sell.

With Sissokho’s contract running until June 2027 – and including a club option for a further twelve months – any deal would require negotiation, rather than a free transfer or pre-agreement.

Sources indicate that an agreement is possible, though, with Sissokho keen to test himself at the highest level possible.

Since joining Tel Aviv, Sissokho has made 97 appearances across all competitions, and featured regularly, contributing to a league title and cup success.

He made 65 senior appearances for previous club Bordeaux, and has also represented Mali at under-23 and Olympic level.

His stock is rising and he is seen as a brilliant talent but his time in Israel looks to be coming to an end as clubs from the Top 5 leagues are ready to strike.

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