Diego Llorente and Luis Sinisterra are both on loan from Leeds this season

Leeds United are hoping to spark a transfer auction over the future of on-loan winger Luis Sinisterra this summer with Italian giants AC Milan reportedly set to rival Bournemouth for the permanent signing of the Colombian.

The winger joined the Whites in a July 2022 in a £21.4m deal from Feyenoord, netting the Dutch side the biggest transfer fee received in their history and providing Leeds with an instant replacement for Barcelona-bound Raphinha. And while the Colombia winger had his fair share of injury issues, his signing looked an astute one for the West Yorkshire side, with the player proving a rare shining light in a season of gloom that ultimately ended in relegation.

Indeed, the 24-year-old finished the season with seven goals from 22 appearances, proving himself a quality addition to their ranks. Upon relegation, Leeds’ new owners 49ers Enterprises made it their mission to retain Sinisterra‘s services and the move looked to have paid off until, late in the window, the player forced through a move back to the Premier League with Bournemouth.

Since his return to the Premier League, the player has once again suffered with injury, but when he has featured, Sinisterra has proven his quality once again; so far scoring three times and adding two assists from 15 appearances for the Cherries.

With Andoni Iraola a big fan, TEAMtalk exclusively revealed the news that Bournemouth were keen to push through the permanent signing of the player, potentially before the January window closed for business.

That move did not materialise, though, Bournemouth still remain keen to tie down the loan star to a permanent deal.

But with Sinisterra seemingly having burned his bridges at Elland Road, Leeds decided to hold off on his sale.

Italian giants plot move to sign Sinisterra as replacement for €100m-rated star

That tactic appears to have paid off with reports in Italy now claiming AC Milan are plotting a massive move of their own to beat the Cherries to his signature.

The south-coast club do first refusal to make the move permanent, but Leeds are under no obligation to sell to them and the move can only be made permanent there if all parties agree to the move.

Now according to reports, Milan are planning to renew their own interest in their long-term target – they initially considered his signing back in 2022 before Leeds beat them to his signing – having identified Sinisterra as a long-term replacement for Rafael Leao.

The Portuguese winger is the Italian giants’ prized asset, but there is growing talk in the Italian media that they will cash in on their star man this summer, with PSG earmarking the 24-year-old as their ideal successor to Kylian Mbappe.

The global phenomenon becomes a free agent this summer and reports are growing that a lucrative switch to Real Madrid is on the cards.

And with Mbappe’s void potentially being filled by Leao, Milan are set to turn to the Leeds winger as his heir in Stefano Pioli’s side.

Amid claims they could offer Leeds as much as €30m (£25.4m) for the winger, the Whites could find themselves in a strong position over the summer with a potential auction taking place.

Leeds loanee Diego Llorente told Roma plan to sell him on this summer

Sinisterra’s agent has previously admitted he would love his client to have secured a move to Milan at some point in the past, furthering sugestions the Rossoneri are keen on a future switch.

“If we talk about the Italian market I would say that [Romelu] Lukaku at Roma was a great coup, great management done by the club.

“As for an unrealised deal, I don’t know, because there have been many movements, even if we don’t really know for which there were real possibilities. Of my clients, I would have liked to see Sinisterra at Milan or Roma.”

Sinisterra won’t be the only Leeds loanee on the move this summer, with reports also revealing Roma are ready to activate their option to turn Diego Llorente‘s loan into a permanent deal.

The 30-year-old is enjoying his second spell on loan with the capital club, having become something of a mainstay of their side.

Their option to sign him permanently is reportedly set at between €5m to €10m depending on what you read, netting Leeds anything between £4.2m to £8.4m in the summer.

However, his permanent move to Roma may only prove a short one with La Repubblica now stating they are making plans to shift the 30-year-old on for a profit this in the close season.

Per the report, Roma need to raise some €50m from player sales this summer due to FFP restrictions and seemingly see Llorente as the perfect player by which to claw back a vast chunk of that.

PSG are one of those sides linked with his signature too and it’s claimed they could pay as much as €20m (£17.1m) to sign him in a permanent deal, with the Ligue 1 giants’ coach, Luis Enrique, a big fan of the player and having used him regularly during his spell in charge of the Spanish national side.

Llorente has made 27 appearances for Roma this season in all competitions, proving one of their most consistent performers.

