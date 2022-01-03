Pundit Kevin Phillips has backed Leeds winger Jack Harrison to kick on after his goal in the 3-1 victory over Burnley.

The Englishman notched eight strikes and eight assists during the Whites’ Premier League return last season. That included goals in consecutive wins over Newcastle and Leicester last January.

Harrison also put on a starring display against Burnley last term, registering a goal and two assists in a 4-0 rout.

But Harrison has been fairly quiet this time around, with his close-range finish on Sunday his first league goal of 2021-22. The 25-year-old was joined on the scoresheet by Stuart Dallas and Dan James as Leeds picked up three vital points.

Harrison, alongside manager Marcelo Bielsa, will be hoping it is a turning point. During an interview with Football Insider, Phillips said of Harrison: “He was quite brilliant last year.

“He hasn’t been anywhere near as effective as this season though which has surprised me.

“The second season is always more difficult though because people work you out, as a team and an individual. You need to come up with different ways of playing to combat that. The sign of a good player is one that is continually evolving and getting better.

“Harrison is undoubtedly a good player. It’s great that he got himself a goal. It will do his confidence the world of good.

“Leeds have struggled this season. They need players like Harrison to step up. Bielsa will see the goal as a massive plus.”

Owen waxes lyrical over Leeds man

Meanwhile, former Liverpool and Manchester United striker Michael Owen has been speaking about Leeds ace Raphinha.

The exciting winger didn’t get a goal against Burnley but certainly caused problems. Raphinha nearly gave his team the lead when he attempted to beat Wayne Hennessey from the halfway line.

The keeper was relieved to see the effort graze the top of the crossbar.

On that shot and Raphinha’s overall ability, Owen said: “I mean, it’s a player I absolutely love.

“He’s got that about him. He has got that skill. He has got that vision.

“The technique is perfect. Just again, it skims the top of the crossbar. But he is a player that can play in any team, for me.”

