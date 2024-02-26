Jack Harrison reaches major decision on permanent Everton transfer as Leeds return chances are revealed

Jack Harrison's future is set to be resolved in the summer

Jack Harrison is reportedly keen to make his loan move to Everton permanent in the summer, with the winger reluctant to return to Leeds United even if his parent club are promoted back to the Premier League.

Despite signing a new five-year contract extension with Leeds as recently as April 2023, Harrison was one of several first-team players to leave Elland Road on loan following the club’s relegation at the end of last season due to an unusual clause in his deal.

Everton saw off competition from Aston Villa to snap up the former Manchester City youth star in August, with Harrison proving a popular signing at Goodison Park this season.

Harrison has registered four goals and three assists in 26 appearances in all competitions, helping the Merseyside club hit back from an unprecedented 10-point deduction for financial breaches in November.

Everton currently sit just above the relegation zone in 17th – a point above newly promoted Luton Town – but with the threat of further financial-related sanctions hanging over them after both the Toffees and 16th-placed Nottingham Forest were charged with breaking Premier League Profitability and Sustainability Rules last month.

Leeds are increasingly likely to make an instant return to the Premier League, having embarked upon a remarkable nine-game unbeaten run in the Championship since the turn of the year.

The Whites currently sit second – level on points with third-placed Ipswich Town and six behind Leicester City – after beating the league leaders on Friday.

Jack Harrison poised for permanent Leeds exit

Promotion would likely result in fresh uncertainty over the futures of the players – including the Austrian defender Max Wober and Brenden Aaronson, the USA international midfielder – who left Leeds on loan last summer amid the prospect that manager Daniel Farke could seek to reintegrate some back into his squad.

Robin Koch and Luis Sinisterra have already agreed permanent deals away from Yorkshire since leaving on an initial loan last summer, committing their futures to Eintracht Frankfurt and Bournemouth respectively.

And it has emerged that Harrison is another man set on a permanent move away from Elland Road, with Football Insider reporting the 27-year-old is determined to avoid a return even if Leeds regain their Premier League status.

According to the report, “well-placed sources” have claimed Harrison is keen to remain in the Premier League, but his hopes of securing a permanent switch to Everton will depend on the club’s takeover by 777 Partners and the outcome of their appeal against their points deduction.

These are described as “major factors” in Everton’s hopes of signing Harrison on a permanent deal, with both set to determine the size of the club’s summer transfer budget.

With no option to buy included in his current loan arrangement – and with his Leeds contract due to run until the summer of 2028 – Everton could find themselves priced out of a move for Harrison.

Reports earlier this month indicated Leeds would be “open” to selling Harrison in the summer even in the event of promotion, with Farke currently having a number of talented wingers – including top scorer Crysencio Summerville – in his squad.

Harrison initially arrived at Leeds on loan in the summer of 2018, emerging as a key player under Marcelo Bielsa as the club secured promotion to the Premier League in 2020 before joining permanently in 2021.

