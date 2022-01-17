Leeds United attacker Jack Harrison has insisted that Sunday’s win over West Ham was proof of when Marcelo Bielsa’s tactics can work perfectly.

The Whites caught the Premier League by surprise last term with their high-energy game and man-to-man marking style. As a result, they ended up finishing ninth and earning plaudits from across the top flight.

However, this season has been a different story so far. Boss Bielsa and his men have only won five of 20 games and have been touted as potential relegation candidates.

Earlier this season, Leeds talisman Kalvin Phillips admitted that teams have worked out Bielsa’s tactics. However, the Argentine has vowed to stick to his methods.

While the tactics have struggled to work in some matches, they helped Leeds beat West Ham 3-2 on Sunday. In a thrilling contest, Harrison scored a hat-trick to send his side nine points clear of the relegation places.

And speaking to the Daily Mirror, the forward insisted that Leeds are looking to go on a run of wins.

“There’s always going to be noise about us and the way we play,” the 25-year-old said. “We’ve just got to keep working and hopefully things will go our way come the end of the season.

“It’s important to get these wins and show character and we will build on that.

“Hopefully we can get on a good run of form now. We just have to take it game by game and see what happens.”

Leeds have not put together more than one win in a row this season. However, Sunday’s victory righted the wrongs of last week’s FA Cup defeat to West Ham.

The Hammers advanced into the fourth round on that occasion through goals from Jarrod Bowen and Manuel Lanzini.

And Harrison admitted that the defeat spurred Leeds on to put in their best performance.

Harrison, Leeds looking for form

“We’ve been working super hard since the defeat last week and we wanted to come back and show a different side of ourselves, a more aggressive side and intense side,” he said.

“I think we came out and showed that straight from the start.

“We’ve been really unfortunate with injuries and one thing or another, but against adversity we always work hard and push ourselves to the limit.

“The young lads coming in have done exactly that as well, showing their talent and character, so it’s good. We’ve been through a tough period and hopefully we’re coming out the end of it.”

Leeds return to action on Saturday when facing Newcastle at Elland Road in another key clash towards the bottom end of the Premier League table.