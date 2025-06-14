Leeds United are moving increasingly closer to landing Jaka Bijol after the hunt to bring the Slovenia defender to Elland Road, with the prospective transfer about to clear two significant hurdles – and with the Whites also in the race for FOUR other players.

The Whites are back in the Premier League after a two-year absence and are looking to strengthen their squad in a number of key areas as they plot a way to ensure their stay is not as brief as the six most recent sides promoted before them. And with chairman Paraag Marathe planning to do all in his power to give Leeds a fighting chance, the club has been working feverishly in the background to bring in the top reinforcements they need.

Now, finally, some six weeks since sealing the Championship title away at Plymouth on the final day of the season, the Whites are finally nearing that all-important first summer addition in the form of Udinese defender Bijol.

That’s after the 26-year-old defender, capped 63 times by his country, has now made it clear that he is willing to sign for Leeds and will prioritise a move to Elland Road over all other suitors.

Furthermore, it’s understood that Bijol is also on the cusp of agreeing personal terms on a move to West Yorkshire – likely to be a three-year deal, and one which will not contain any sort of loan-based release clause as blighted the Whites the last time they were relegated from the Premier League in 2023.

With the transfer thundering closer to Leeds, the Whites now need to take the all-important final step of agreeing on a transfer fee with the Italian outfit.

And while Udinese will have to pay 10% of any fee received back to CSKA Moscow, the player’s former club, their valuation of €20m (£17m, $23m) is not expected to be a major issue for Leeds.

Those talks are expected to accelerate over the next few days, but there is now a growing optimism that the 6ft 3in defender will become Leeds’ first signing since securing their return to the Premier League.

Leeds targeting four more signings after Jaka Bijol

Our transfer correspondent Rudy Galetti revealed on Thursday that talks between Bijol’s agent and Leeds had heated up in recent days, and with the central defender having made clear his wish to leave Udinese and expressing his desire to “make the next step”.

At the time, Bijol was not yet ready to commit to a move to Leeds amid claims Juventus could look into a possible deal to bring him west to Turin.

But with the Bianconeri still to make contact or show any concrete signs they were willing to launch an offer, Leeds have managed to nudge themselves ever closer to his signing.

Boss Daniel Farke had made it clear that he wanted a quality new addition to the centre of his defence this season, with Max Wober having been cleared to depart Elland Road after a somewhat rollercoaster two and a half seasons.

And with Bijol seen as a partner for Joe Rodon and with Pascal Struijk the cover for both, the signing should allow Ethan Ampadu to revert back to the holding midfield role Farke feels his game is best suited to for the Whites in the Premier League.

While Leeds are yet to comment on the interest, it’s understood they want to make a total around new five signings this summer to strengthen their side, with four more to come after the Slovenian, while Manor Solomon is still wanted in a permanent deal

To that end, a new goalkeeper, a left-back, a creative No.10 and a new striker are the next targets at Elland Road.

Bijol, 26, signed for Udinese in 2022 and has made 95 appearances for the Italian side in total, notching five goals in the process.

The centre-back played a key role in Udinese’s 2024/25 Serie A campaign, playing 34 times in the league, helping his side to keep eight clean sheets.

Leeds transfer latest: Chelsea keeper wanted; Atletico left-back an option

On the subject of a new goalkeeper, Chelsea have put goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic up for sale, sparking a flurry of interest from clubs across Europe, with Leeds United among his suitors, TEAMtalk understands.

With Junior Firpo now just two weeks from his deal elapsing at Elland Road, Galetti has confirmed a move back to his former club Real Betis is on the cusp of being agreed, with the player having received a tempting contract offer from Manuel Pellegrini’s side.

To come in as his replacement, Leeds are among the clubs, alongside Nottingham Forest and Sunderland, to target the signing of Atletico Madrid star Reinildo Mandava, who will be available on a free transfer.

The 31-year-old left-back’s contract with Atletico expires at the beginning of July, and clubs are positioning themselves to strike and win the race for his signature.

Atletico plan to launch a bid to sign Liverpool’s Andy Robertson as his replacement, which would impact Leeds’ interest in his Anfield teammate Kostas Tsimikas.

