Leeds United expect James Justin to join Joe Rodon in passing a fitness test ahead of Tuesday’s vital Premier League game against Sunderland at Elland Road, while one of the club’s former stars is predicting a higher-than-expected finish to the season for the Whites, backing up what Opta’s Supercomputer has predicted.

The Whites’ four-game unbeaten run was broken at the weekend as Manchester City pulled off a narrow 1-0 victory at Elland Road that arguably owed as much to Leeds’ wastefulness in front of goal in the first 30 minutes as it did some dogged and debatable game-management tactics from Pep Guardiola’s side.

But Leeds have an immediate chance to get back to winning ways on Tuesday evening when they face Sunderland at Elland Road – and Daniel Farke’s side will be hoping to build on their incredible record of 19 wins and three draws from their last 22 evening games at home (7.30pm KO or later).

And with Sunderland six points clear of the Whites going into Tuesday night’s game, the match offers a perfect chance for Leeds to close the gap on the Wearsiders, who came up into the Premier League alongside them.

Going into the game, Leeds knew they would again be without Noah Okafor, who is sidelined by a hamstring problem, though defenders Justin and Rodon are both now expected to be passed fit.

“I expect Rodon to be available,” Farke said. “The only question mark was James Justin because he needed to be stitched after the game.”

Despite that, the 28-year-old, who has been in brilliant form for the Whites, is expected to be passed fit and could take his place in what may prove another unchanged Leeds starting XI.

Sunderland, meanwhile, have several injury absentees going into the game.

Their manager, Regis Le Bris, has confirmed Romaine Mundle and Jocelin Ta Bi could both be sidelined for a while, and will join Nordi Mukiele, Brian Brobbey, Reinildo Mandava and Dennis Cirkin in missing the game.

Leeds’ match is the first of 10 remaining Premier League games that the Whites have left this season and, with five of these at home, it represents a huge chance for the club to secure their status among the elite for another season.

After Sunderland, Leeds’ remaining home encounters see them tackle Brentford, Wolves, Burnley and Brighton. As a result of that, on paper at least, favourable run-in, the Supercomputer has dropped a pleasing prediction that will cheer their fans…

Stuart Dallas urges Leeds to take ‘handbrake’ off

Going into the midweek round of Premier League games, Leeds currently sit 15th, with 31 points from their 28 played so far.

That gives them a six-point buffer on West Ham, who remain in 18th despite the Hammers’ improved recent form.

As a result, Opta’s Supercomputer, assessing the run of games the Whites has left, has predicted Leeds can add another 14 points to their tally before the season is through and will end the campaign with 45 points – more than enough to secure their status for another season and giving them a mere 2.2% chance of relegation.

The club’s former star turned pundit, Stuart Dallas, also thinks Leeds can soon start pulling higher up the table and feels they have been somewhat unlucky not to be higher after a run of just three defeats in their last 15 games.

As a result, he thinks as soon as the club secures their status, they could start playing with the handbrake off, e.g., with a little more freedom and less stress.

“I don’t think it’s ever comfortable until you hit that magic 40-point mark, as they talk about,” Dallas told Sky Sports. “I do think there’s more to come from this Leeds team. I think if they do happen to achieve that points mark that keeps them safe, I think they’ll possibly take the handbrake off a little bit, there’s still more in them.

“I think at times, they’re almost happy just to have a point, which is fine, you’re surviving and every point counts, which is great. I think when they have opened up at times, they have been able to hurt teams, and I just think there’s that little bit of anxiety around the club at the minute that they need to be a Premier League team next year.”

Dallas concluded: “If they can keep continuing to get towards that points target before the end of the season, I think we could see them begin to play more freely and really kick on.”

Leeds round-up: Whites fall back in Trafford chase; Morocco star eyed

Meanwhile, while we can confirm that Leeds will make a big push to sign a new goalkeeper this summer, their interest in James Trafford – exclusively first confirmed by TEAMtalk back on February 5 – looks to have suffered a setback after a Premier League rival overtook them as leading suitors for his signature.

Elsewhere, Hull City have confirmed their intentions to secure the permanent signing of Joe Gelhardt this summer, with the Leeds loanee continuing to impress and now getting the green light to secure the move.

In other news, the Whites themselves are being linked with a Moroccan international left-back as they look to provide cover and competition for the impressive Gabriel Gudmundsson.

