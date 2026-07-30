Leeds United’s move to sign James Trafford remains on track and can be expected to be completed in the coming days, sources can reveal, though the full costs of the deal, including the fee paid to Manchester City and personal terms committed to the player, have caused two pundits to question the 49ers’ judgement.

The Whites finished 14th last season on their return to the Premier League and are looking for five to six signings this summer to help bring their squad up to the next level.

With impressive deals for Harry Wilson and Tarik Muharemovic already in the bag for Leeds, the Whites are now working to enhance what many have perceived as their Achilles heel for a good number of years: the goalkeeper department.

As we exclusively revealed back in February, Leeds were ready to launch a major push to bring Trafford to the club this summer from Manchester City.

And, as it emerged last week, the Whites had seen off strong competition for the twice-capped England star’s signature, with the player deciding to join the Whites over rival interest from Aston Villa and Newcastle and with club bosses now in talks with Manchester City counterparts to finalise a fee.

Leeds, for their part, are prepared to part with a club-record fee for Trafford. And we understand that, while the deal may ultimately go through as a ‘club record agreement’ but ultimately one declared ‘undisclosed’, sources can reveal that the deal will be worth a guaranteed £40m to City, with a further £5m in add-ons, based on the club’s Premier League prospects.

Much of the discussions had also centred around a buy-back clause and while final confirmation is inconclusive, we understand Leeds have managed to negate this by way of offering a 20% sell-on clause instead.

In addition to a likely £45m package, Leeds are also understood to have agreed an initial five-year contract with the player through to 2031 in the first instance.

That deal will see Trafford become the club’s top earner on an estimated £130,000 a week, which, over its five-year timespan, will be worth £33.8m to player.

Coupled with the transfer fee, that takes their total commitment to signing Trafford to a staggering £78.8m.

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Pundits question wisdom of Leeds deal for Trafford

While the offer of regular first-team football and the chance to stake his claim to become Jordan Pickford’s successor in the England goal will likely have been big draws for Trafford, Leeds’ willingness to pay such a big fee for the player have also seen them win the day.

And while Whites fans are clearly ecstatic at the 23-year-old’s imminent arrival, not everyone is entirely convinced by the finances involved in the transfer.

Indeed, two pundits have accused Leeds of ‘paying over the odds’ and ‘wasting millions’ for a ‘Premier League reserve keeper’.

Discussing the fee, Ade Oladipo told talkSPORT:

”Let’s move on to James Trafford; he’ll become the most expensive [English goalkeeper].” Oladipo said.

”See what I mean? It’s gone mad, the football, it’s gone mad.” Rory Jennings added.

”The most expensive British goalkeeper in history at £40 million from Man City to Leeds. £40 million for a reserve goalkeeper.” Oladipo replied.

”I mean, he’s a good keeper. I see him being England’s number one very soon. But he’s going to Leeds, and it’s going to become England’s record [transfer for a goalkeeper].” Jennings continued.

Oladipo added: ‘This is what I know. My idea of money is gone. For Leeds to be able to spend £40 million on a goalkeeper, we’ve got it wrong.”

”James Trafford, for me, considering his Premier League experience and whatever else, he’s a £15 million goalkeeper,” Jennings concluded.

Meanwhile, Leeds’ bid to follow up the Trafford signing by landing free agent playmaker Julian Brandt have suffered a blow after TEAMtalk exclusively revealed that Real Sociedad have made a strong play for his services – with the LaLiga side able to offer something the Whites can’t.

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