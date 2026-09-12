Leeds United have an early double reason to celebrate after seeing James Trafford make an exceptional start to life at Elland Road – but it could have proved a very different story for 49ers Enterprises had they been forced to follow through and sign up a five-cap England international they also had a deal in place to sign.

The Whites will be looking for a quickfire response to suffering their first defeat of the new season after being whalloped 6-3 in the Carabao Cup third round at Chelsea this week; the result all the more galling for Leeds, who had cruised into a 2-0 lead after 48 minutes.

While boss Daniel Farke had opted for a much-changed line-up to see how his side would fare in the heat of battle at Stamford Bridge, one man who had a debut to forget was shell-shocked goalkeeper Michael Zetterer, who was brought in as a No.2 this summer.

Zetterer’s role will be to predominantly keep undisputed No.1 Trafford on his toes, though after an excellent start to his career in West Yorkshire, Leeds will feel they have a safe pair of hands in their club record signing.

Indeed, signing a new goalkeeper was priority number one for Leeds this summer, and the early signs suggest that their £40m signing of Trafford from Manchester City looks to be money well spent.

Indeed, according to the Daily Mail, had Leeds not pushed through a deal for the 23-year-old, the Whites had also shaken hands on a deal with Aaron Ramsdale to move to Elland Road as their Plan B, with the paper describing the move as one they had ‘firmly in their sights’.

The former Arsenal man, capped five times by England, travelled to West Yorkshire for talks with Leeds and had a deal in place to sign.

However, that move fell through once Leeds secured Trafford, while Ramsdale was also left kicking his heels after a potential move to Bournemouth also fell through when the Cherries opted to sign Michele Di Gregorio instead.

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Ramsdale reduced to fourth choice at Southampton

Following the failure to secure a summer move away, Ramsdale has been left well down the pecking order at Southampton and faces very little hope of playing first-team football any time soon.

Indeed, in an effort to support the 28-year-old, albeit in what has come across as quite patronising, Saints boss Tonda Eckert has told the five-cap England star his role will be to “support the team” after last weekend Ramsdale played for Saints’ Under-21s at Eastleigh’s Silverlake Stadium in their Premier League Cup opener against Blackburn. The official attendance for the match was 246 – and none of those present paid to get in.

“The reality is that Rambo’s story at the football club has started before I came in,” Eckert told BBC Radio Solent.

“We’ve had honest conversations from the very first day of pre-season to the last day of the transfer window, and he’s still a part of the group.

“The expectations for him are clear: to support the team in the best way, and he’s been very professional in doing that so far.

“Let’s see what happens. Aaron also became a father for the second time a couple of days ago; my expectation is that he is a Southampton player.”

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Eckert insists he has no doubts about picking Daniel Peretz as his first choice, with George Long as deputy and veteran star Jamie Jones operating as third choice.

The Saints boss added: “The club and I have made a clear commitment to Daniel as our number one, and that stands.

“I think he deserves that off the back of some brilliant performances in the last season; my commitment to Longy as number two stands as well.

“That group has worked really well together last year, as well as Jamie as the training goalkeeper, and this is the way that we will go forward.”