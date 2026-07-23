Newcastle United have reportedly got cold feet over a deal to sign James Trafford this summer after a new report revealed Manchester City’s sky-high demands over a fee – and the update could play into the hands of Leeds United, with three sources insisting the Whites are willing to go all out for the marquee signing.

Trafford appears destined to leave Manchester City this summer just a year after returning to the club in a £27m deal from Burnley.

Having returned in the belief that he would be the Cityzens’ No.1, he would have been left mortified by sporting director Hugo Viana’s decision to greenlight a deal for Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Indeed, having very quickly learning he would play second fiddle to the Italian shot-stopper, Trafford was restricted to just five starts in the Premier League and Champions League combined – and that frustration has led to the 23-year-old seeking a move elsewhere.

Interest in the twice-capped England star has not been in short supply, with Leeds, Newcastle and Aston Villa all among his admirers.

However, after we exclusively revealed earlier this week that Villa’s priority is now to retain the services of Emiliano Martinez, amid strong links for the Argentine to Juventus, their need to sign Trafford as his successor has now seriously diminished.

As a result, a straight-out battle between the Whites and the Magpies for the 6ft 6in star looked set to ensue.

Indeed, TEAMtalk first reported Leeds’ plans to move for Trafford this summer, all the way back in February.

Furthermore, it emerged last week that Leeds have very much put themselves in the conversation for his signing, having registered their interest with the player, before his involvement with England at this summer’s World Cup.

By contrast, and according to Chronicle Live, Newcastle are ‘yet to show their hand’ in the race to sign Trafford, while City’s new, apparent £50m valuation of the star is also putting the Magpies off from making a move…

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Insiders insist Leeds are pushing hard to sign James Trafford

That approach is entirely different to the one made by Leeds, whose interest in signing the goalkeeper has been made loud and clear.

As exclusively reported last week, Trafford is a leading target for Leeds and the Whites have reached out to his agents to discuss a deal.

Now, two sources have provided an update and revealed just how hard Leeds are pushing to seal his signature, with concrete talks now held over a potential deal.

Per Ben Jacobs, writing on X at 11am (23/07/26): ‘Leeds United have held talks with James Trafford, who Newcastle have also looked at this window. Trafford one of Leeds’ leading targets.

‘An offer has also been made to Julian Brandt. Understand those close to Brandt visited Leeds’ training ground last week.’

His talkSPORT colleague, Alex Crook, also wrote on the platform: ‘James Trafford to #LUFC is getting very hot [fire emoji]. Leeds have also made an offer to free agent Julian Brandt, who has visited their training ground with his dad in recent days.’

David Ornstein also insists Newcastle United are no longer in the running, with the 23-year-old currently favouring a move to Elland Road.

‘Leeds United in talks with Manchester City to sign James Trafford. Newcastle United also interested & #NUFC made club-to-club contact, but 23yo #MCFC goalkeeper leaning towards Elland Road + #LUFC now working to land England international.’

In a follow-up post on X, Ornstein added: ‘Newcastle United no longer considering James Trafford as option for goalkeeper signing – 23yo England int’l was discussed with Manchester City when #MCFC spoke to #NUFC about potential Sandro Tonali deal but situation did not go further.’

In another update, the Yorkshire Evening Post’s Graham Smyth told the Inside Elland Road podcast: “For me, Trafford is the one that they will really prioritise and focus on.

“And try to get that one done, which would be a real statement.

“Wilson is a statement, Brandt would be a statement, and Trafford would be a really significant statement.”

In contrast to the Chronicle, TEAMtalk also understands that City’s asking price for Trafford will be nearer £40m, not the £50m as reported in the North-East.

With regards to Brandt, it was reported on Wednesday that the marquee third summer signing at Leeds ‘will get done’ as three sources confirmed their belief that the ‘real talent’ will join.

Elsewhere, Leeds hope to help fund their summer spree by offloading a deadweight trio who cost a combined £36m – though one of those, in Joel Piroe, has already spoken on claims he could be sold.

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