James Trafford has been told he is well on course to becoming one of the best goalkeepers in the world at Leeds United by one of the best England has ever produced, with Daniel Farke’s influence on the 24-year-old helping to take his game to the next level since his Manchester City nightmare.

The Whites have benefited enormously from having Trafford in their goal this season, with the £40m summer signing from City quickly proving his worth to Leeds.

Indeed, no goalkeeper in Europe’s top five leagues has a greater save percentage than the Leeds stopper, who has been in superb form since the move.

As part of a rearguard that has already kept five clean sheets in 12 games this season, Leeds have looked notably more solid this season – and the club are looking upwardly mobile after going into the latest international break sat ninth in the Premier League.

While Trafford is not short of self-confidence, that belief in his own ability did take a knock last season when his return to Man City quickly turned sour, with the Cityzens, having promised him the No.1 slot at the Etihad, then signing Gianluigi Donnarumma a matter of weeks later.

Now, with a fresh start at Leeds having benefited him, former England goalkeeper David Seaman has revealed exactly why he has been so impressed by Trafford’s displays – and reckons Leeds boss Farke has played a part in helping the 6ft 6in Cumbrian return to his very best.

“This (life at Leeds) is great for him, because now a new manager has put his belief in him,” Seaman told Betway.

“When he went to City, he played a few games, and then they bought Donnarumma, which was a massive kick in the teeth for him. To spend all that time being the number two was tough for him.

“But now Daniel Farke has got belief in him, got him to Leeds, and we’re seeing a goalkeeper now who is gaining confidence and experience.”

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Trafford’s chances of usurping Pickford rated

Farke is not the only manager who has shown faith in Trafford this season, with Thomas Tuchel regularly picking him for England and affording him more responsibility between the sticks, having selected him to start two of their four Nations League games over September and October.

With Trafford now seen as serious competition for Jordan Pickford, Seaman has rated the Leeds man’s chances of becoming the country’s regular No.1.

“Thomas Tuchel showed belief in him, put him in for the game against Spain, the World Cup winners. That’s massive, it’s a big test, and he just handled it as though he was playing for the reserves. It was great to see him so calm in a big game like that,” Seaman added.

“I’m more than happy that he’s at Leeds, obviously, and now we need to watch this space because it’s time for him to put pressure on Jordan.”

Asked who he thinks will be England’s No. 1 at Euro 2028, Seaman continued: “That’s going to be close. When you look at Jordan and what he’s done for England, you’re not really expecting him to be left out.

“But James is going to be pushing him now, and this is what he needs. Now Trafford’s playing for Leeds regularly, and he’s been given the nod by Tuchel to show that he trusts him against the world champions. That was a massive boost of confidence for James Trafford. We saw a goalkeeper who’s very capable of performing at that level.

“I’m 50/50, if I’m honest, and that’s because of how highly I rate James Trafford. Jordan’s level is up there because of what he’s doing for England, and he’s now doing it more regularly for Everton as well.

“It wasn’t his best World Cup, he knows that, but he’s still got all that experience. Now it’s about seeing how he can perform when there’s a real contender.”

Meanwhile, we can exclusively reveal that Leeds United had scouts in attendance last week to make checks on a 115-goal striker in Europa League action as the club ponders a big-money 2027 swoop.

The Whites have also taken a clear stance on Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s future as they look to ward off interest from Manchester United in the England star.