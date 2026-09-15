Jamie Carragher has explained why he thinks Leeds United’s start to the season is no fluke after witnessing them bully Newcastle United 4-1 to move third in the Premier League, and while he has named several stars who impressed him, he has also revealed why he thinks the Elland Road “bearpit” can help their cause.

Daniel Farke’s side went into the new season hoping to build on last season’s 14th-placed finish. Having recruited smartly over the summer – pulling off a major coup in landing goalkeeper James Trafford in a £40m deal from Man City- Leeds United had made a promising start to the league campaign, winning their opener at Nottingham Forest before picking up successive draws.

However, Leeds put on their best display of the season on Monday night as the Whites outfought and out-thought Matthias Jaissle’s side to move up to third in the fledgling Premier League table – and analysing their display, which saw them cruise into a 4-0 lead inside the hour, Carragher insists their performance was no fluke.

“You have to appreciate what Daniel Farke is doing here because this is not Newcastle simply having a bad day. Leeds are making them look like this,” Carragher told Sky Sports.

“From the first minute, you could see the plan. They’re moving the ball quickly, getting crosses into the box, pressing from the front and making sure Newcastle never have a comfortable moment.

“Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been brilliant. He’s dropping deep, linking the play, bringing Noah Okafor into the game, and then getting himself into the box when it matters.

“The first goal comes after that relentless pressure, Ao Tanaka – who has been brilliant tonight, by the way – gets the shot away;, it takes a deflection off Lewis Miley and Leeds are ahead.

“Then James Justin overlaps again, puts the ball on a plate for Calvert-Lewin, and it’s 2-0.

“And now look at the third. Calvert-Lewin gets the ball, takes on Newcastle defenders himself, drives into the space and finishes it.

“That is a centre-forward taking responsibility.”

“Newcastle cannot get out. Leeds have runners everywhere; they’re closing them down from every angle, and every time Newcastle think they’ve escaped, another Leeds player is there.

“It’s 3-0 by half-time, and this has gone beyond a good performance.

“Leeds are completely dominating this game.”

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Carragher continued: “Farke has given every player a job, and they’re executing it perfectly.

“The pressing, the movement, the overlaps, the crosses – everything is clicking.

“Newcastle came here expecting to control this game. Instead, they’re being taken apart.

“This was an absolute early slaughter – and it could have been worse.”

After earlier highlighting the brilliance of Ethan Ampadu and Ao Tanaka in the way they controlled the midfield and worked in tandem perfectly, Carragher then picked out two other vital Leeds stars, insisting they have found a way to get the Calvert-Lewin “back to the levels we saw from him at Everton under Ancelotti”.

“I love watching him play, I’m glad I’m not playing now as I would hate to face him. Is there a better striker who can head the ball in the Premier League right now? I don’t think so.

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“Listen, I know Everton fans will be thinking ‘why did we let him go’, but that time kind of ran its course. Yes, they have problems there now and will probably look at Calvert-Lewin with envy. But he needed this fresh here, and they are playing to his strengths.”

Carragher also had strong praise for another Leeds scorer and the Man of the Match, Jayden Bogle.

“Bogle tonight has also been brilliant – his overlapping runs stretch teams, and his underlapping runs inside make him look like a No.10, never mind a right-back. He’s a really good player, who’s had a really good night, and he’s excelling in this Leeds team.”

On the role the supporters play at Leeds, Carragher added: “Elland Road is a bearpit, a real old-fashioned ground; the fans get behind you, and they get on top of you. It’s a fantastic atmosphere, and the ground is a real throwback.”