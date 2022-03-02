Leeds Utd have been told new manager Jesse Marsch had former club RB Leipzig on a collision course with disaster in a damning assessment from Germany.

The 48-year-old American has been drafted in to replace former boss Marcelo Bielsa. The Argentine will live long in the memory of Leeds fans, though results on the pitch had taken a startling nosedive this season.

Indeed, Marsch’s sole focus this season will be staving off relegation. The Whites currently sit two points clear of the drop in 16th, though Everton in 17th and Burnley in 18th both have games in hand (two and one respectively).

Marsch arrived having made his name in the Red Bull system. He counts New York, Salzburg and Leipzig on his CV. However, his most recent managerial post at Leipzig in 2021 did not go well.

Marsch lasted just 21 matches in charge of the Bundesliga side having lost more than he won at the helm. That was a remarkable decline in form for Leipzig who had finished runners-up to Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga the season prior.

Now, speaking to German outlet Sport Buzzer (via Sport Witness) former Germany international Stefan Effenberg has sounded a stark warning to Leeds fans.

Jesse Marsch was leading Leipzig to ruin – Effenberg

In doing so, he claimed Leipzig were heading towards a mass sell-off of their biggest names after Leipzig’s chances of securing Champions League football looked dead in the water under the American.

“The balance wasn’t right,” said Effenberg of Marsch’s time at Leipzig.

“They played forward come hell or high water without taking into account the strengths of our own personnel, the score, or the opponent’s style of play.

“Chasing the ball is a good tool, but not the only one a top team needs in a wide variety of demands and situations.

“In November, December, I thought this could go really badly for Leipzig, and there might be a sell-out of stars in the summer.”

A similar scenario may yet unfold at Leeds if Marsch is unable to rescue their ailing season. If the Whites go down, it would appear highly unlikely they would be able to retain several of their biggest stars, most notably Raphinha and Kalvin Phillips.

According to the Athletic, boyhood Leeds fan Phillips is on board with penning fresh terms at Elland Road – but only if they remain in the Premier League.

Bielsa to revisit international ambitions?

Meanwhile, Marcelo Bielsa could be set to revisit a job he previously admitted he would “like” while in charge of Leeds United.

At 66 years old, retirement isn’t out of the question. But for a man so passionate about the beautiful game, it is hard to see.

Bielsa seems intent on pushing on with his coaching career. And it could be a return to international management which reignites his spark. That’s something which the former Argentina and Chile boss wanted in 2017 when Australia had an opening.

Speaking after a Leeds pre-season game against Western Sydney Wanderers two years later, he spoke of his disappointment of not being considered for the job.

“Always I had the illusion that this could be an option or at a minimum to talk with them, to know what they want,” Bielsa said.

“Finally, this contact never happened. I understand perfectly why it was like this. But honestly, I would like to be part of the football of this country.

“The country could be dangerous because finally their football is growing. They are at an age in football that will give the national team a chance to get success.”

The Socceroos look set to be in need of a new manager soon with Graham Arnold headed for the exit door.

